As we approach week six of the college football season, it can be easy to forget about the upcoming future for this Ducks team and the talent they already have in the fold. Earlier this week, the SI All-American staff released their top 25 rankings for the 2023 recruiting class.

Despite recruiting being relatively quiet for Oregon this past month, the Ducks still sit at the No. 13 spot overall. Dan Lanning had been a big-time recruiter down at Georgia while he served as their defensive coordinator and it already seems his job is far from done.

This team is playing excellent football and a majority of the players were recruited by the previous staff but have found the spark they needed to succeed in certain areas that may have been lacking in recent years. Lanning and his staff are producing a tough, selfless team willing to go that extra step when it comes to being the dominant opponent.

This past weekend the Ducks hosted a few recruits during Oregon’s blowout win over the Stanford Cardinal.

Here are a few of the biggest names that were on campus, including some key commits in 2023.

WR Ashton Cozart (Flower Mound, TX)

WR Jurrion Dickey (East Palo Alto, CA)

S Tyler Turner (San Antonio, TX)

EDGE Jaeden Moore (Visalia, CA)

WR Johntay Cook II (DeSoto, TX)

OL Spencer Fano (Provo, UT)

It's good that the staff is getting elite players along with commits to Eugene to strengthen their relationships while of course watching Oregon get another win.

Since August, Oregon has gained seven commitments for the 2023 class, four of which are ranked as four-star recruits. With Oregon’s brand and performance reaching new heights each week, it would almost be a surprise if some new commits don't hop on board soon.

The Duck’s 2023 class features 18 verbal commitments, 13 coming on the defensive side of the ball. As Oregon begins to show its dominance in the trenches, it shouldn’t be too long before they can get a hold on what's so far been an elusive first offensive line commitment..

Four-star offensive tackle Spencer Fano recently placed Oregon in his final four schools along with BYU Cougars, Michigan Wolverines and the Utah Utes. He's certainly a name to watch as the Ducks have put in a lot of work in that recruitment and his family loves Oregon.

As of week six it looks as if the Pac-12 has really picked up some steam. Five teams are sitting within the top 25 of the AP Poll, two of which are still without a loss.

The SI All-American staff has ranked three Pac-12 schools within their top 25 recruiting rankings. The Ducks once again sit at the No. 2 spot in the conference just behind USC at No. 11 and ahead of Washington, who is at No.24.

USC and Washington have had a significant turnaround since last season with both programs going through coaching transitions as well as the arrival and departure of various players. It's no surprise that these three schools, along with the rest of the conference, are bringing in these talented players that typically choose to go to an SEC, ACC or BIG 10 school.

The Ducks will be hitting the road again this week to take on the Arizona Wildcats in the desert with kickoff set for 6 pm PT. Dan Lanning said earlier this week that the staff will also do some recruiting before the game, as the staff continues to scope out top talent in Arizona for 2023 and beyond.

