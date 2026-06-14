Oregon Ducks Trending for Elite Quarterback Recruit

One of the nation's premier 7-on-7 football events is taking place in Southern California, where some of the country's most coveted prospects are earning meaningful reps. The OT7 Finals feature many of the nation's top high school football recruits competing in a fast-paced, passing-only format while simultaneously accelerating their recruiting momentum.

One of the prospects drawing attention this weekend is class of 2028 quarterback Josiah Boyd. According to Rivals' Adam Gorney, the Ducks appear to be the frontrunner for Boyd.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Southern California standout recently visited Oregon on June 2, which gave coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks an opportunity to continue building their relationship with one of the nation's fastest-rising young quarterbacks. Oregon's interest in Boyd became official on May 1 when the Ducks extended an offer following an impressive workout performance.

The OT7 Finals present yet another opportunity for Boyd to continue strengthening that impression while also showcasing his long-term potential.

Boyd Continues to Rise Against Elite Competition

What makes the evaluation at the OT7 Finals especially intriguing is that Boyd is competing against many players who are older than him.

As a member of the 2028 recruiting class, Boyd is facing highly physical defensive backs from both the 2027 and 2026 classes. While the game appears to be moving fast for many of the rising juniors participating, Boyd's size and athletic ability stand out.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boyd is listed between 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4 and possesses the type of frame college programs covet.

On top of that, Boyd has already flashed the arm talent that helped trigger a recent wave of Power Four offers, including Oregon, Washington, UCLA, USC, Arizona State, Kentucky, and several others.

According to Rivals, Boyd is scheduled to visit Kentucky, Ohio State, and Alabama this week as programs attempt to position themselves early in his recruitment.

However, despite Boyd’s growing national attention, Oregon appears to have established itself as one of the most serious contenders in the race.

Why Oregon Is Standing Out

There has been growing speculation that Oregon sits near the top of Boyd's early list, and some clues may be found on his own social media accounts.

Oct 2, 2015; Provo, UT, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Devon Blackmon (19) prior to the game against the Connecticut Huskies at Lavell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-Imagn Images | Russ Isabella-Imagn Images

When Boyd announced Oregon's offer on May 1, he pinned the post to the top of his profile. That may not seem very significant at first glance, but what makes it noteworthy is that Boyd has since received and publicly posted several additional offers from major programs. Despite those newer offers, the Oregon post remains pinned.

The Ducks may also benefit from a family connection that dates back more than a decade.

Boyd's cousin is former Oregon wide receiver Devon Blackmon, who signed with the Ducks as part of the 2011 recruiting class. Like Boyd, Blackmon was a highly touted Southern California prospect out of Summit High School in Fontana.

When Chip Kelly and Oregon landed Blackmon in 2011, it was a major recruiting victory over other West Coast powerhouses such as USC, UCLA, and Washington.

Oregon fans line up for autographs from Duck players after the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blackmon ultimately redshirted in 2011, saw limited action in 2012, and later transferred, eventually finishing his collegiate career as a productive starter at BYU. Even so, the family's connection to Oregon remains.

With his recruitment beginning to gain national momentum and programs across the country pushing for position, Oregon has established an early foundation with Boyd.

As Boyd competes at the OT7 Finals, Oregon’s coaching staff will undoubtedly be watching closely to see if one of the nation's top young quarterbacks continues his rapid rise.

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