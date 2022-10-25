The Oregon Ducks are really starting to turn some heads after dominating an undefeated UCLA Bruins team at home this past weekend.

After improving to (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) on the season and claiming the No. 8 spot in latest AP Poll, the Ducks be traveling to California Memorial Stadium to take on the 3-4 Cal Golden Bears. Justin Wilcox's squad has seen some ups and downs throughout the season but can potentially give the Ducks some trouble on the road if they aren't careful.

We're here to keep you up to date on the latest betting odds for this weekend's matchup

No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 4-0 in Pac-12) vs. CAL Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3 in Pac-12)

SI Sportsbooks odds

Point Spead: Oregon -17.5 (-118) | CAL +17 (-110)

Moneyline: Oregon -1000 | CAL +600

Point Total: 58 | Over -110 | Under -118

The Ducks open this matchup as a two-touchdown and some change favorite over the Golden Bears on their home field.

Iapani Laloulu Commits to Oregon Ducks

The Golden Bears may have some trouble to keep up with this explosive Duck offense come gametime this weekend. That's not to say that Cal's offense can give the Ducks can't give Oregon some trouble through the air just like every team that's played Oregon all season.

In a realistic scenario with this game, the Ducks are expected to get the job done quickly and early based off of what they've shown these last few weeks against strong conference opponents. This weekend's game will kick off at 12:30 PM P.T on FS1.

