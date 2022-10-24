Skip to main content

Iapani Laloulu Commits to Oregon Ducks

Oregon has landed another talented offensive lineman for their 2023 recruiting class.
Oregon has landed its second commitment of the day, as 2023 Honolulu (Hi.) Farrington High School offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu has committed to the  Ducks. He announced his decision on social media.

Laloulu is the latest pledge for the Ducks on Monday after landing 2024 in-state tight end A.J. Pugliano. The offensive lineman had eight total reported scholarship offers including Florida, Miami and Tennesse, but this recruitment came down to Oregon and the Arizona Wildcats, who also hosted him for an official visit. 

READ MORE: A.J. Pugliano commits to Oregon

The newest pledge in 2023 took his official visit to Eugene earlier this month and is Oregon's third offensive lineman this class, joining Bryce Boulton and Lipe Moala, who both committed in October.

Standing 6-foot-2, 355 pounds, Laloulu is a hard body to move along the interior of the defensive line. He's also the younger brother of current Duck Faoope Laloulu, who also played his high school football at Farrington. 

Adrian Klemm and this staff are doing a great job filling needs in this class as the Ducks are slated to lose a majority of their starting offensive line following the conclusion of the 2022 college football season.

Other names to monitor for Oregon in the 2023 class include offensive lineman Spencer Fano, running back Cameron Cook (TCU commit) and cornerback Rodrick Pleasant among others.

