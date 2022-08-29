Skip to main content

Oregon Ducks vs. Georgia Bulldogs Betting Odds

Dan Lanning and the Ducks are viewed as significant underdogs in his debut as a head coach against his former team.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It's officially game week for the Oregon Ducks. First-year head coach Dan Lanning and his team will travel east to face the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta to start the 2022 campaign.

To get you ready for this year's Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game, we've compiled the betting odds for this week's game.

No. 11 Oregon Ducks (10-4, 7-2 Pac-12 2021)  vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (14-1, 8-0 SEC 2021)

Saturday Sept. 3, 2022

12:30 PM PT ABC

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook odds

Spread: ORE +17 (-110) | UGA -17 (-118)

Moneyline: ORE +550 | UGA -1000

Point Total: 52.5 | Over -118 | Under -110

These odds aren't much of a surprise. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jurrion Dickey RVC
Play
Recruiting

WATCH: Oregon Commits in Action this Weekend

Some of these future Ducks put on a show.

Ducks Digest
Josh Conerly Oregon Visit
Play
Football

Freshman OL Josh Conerly Making a Case for Early Snaps at Oregon

Dan Lanning believes the top tackle in 2022 will be a "phenomenal player" for the Ducks.

Ducks Digest
Jamal Hill Pac-12 Championship 2021
Play
Football

Will the Oregon Ducks Return to the College Football Playoff in 2022?

Oregon's roster has the talent, but there are question marks ahead of the season.

Ducks Digest

Georgia is viewed as the heavy favorite coming off of its first national championship under head coach Kirby Smart in 2021. The Bulldogs lose a bulk of their record-setting defense from a season ago, one that sent five players to the NFL in the first round.

They haven't been immune to the transfer portal, losing star wide receiver Jermaine Burton to Alabama, but Smart and his staff have the roster loaded with top end talent once again. Stetson Bennett returns to lead the offense and will have no shortage of weapons in his arsenal, including tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, as well as running backs Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton.

RELATED: Highlights of Oregon commits from this past weekend

The Ducks on the other hand have the most talented roster in the Pac-12 and one that's loaded with experience in the trenches. The loss of Kayvon Thibodeaux won't be an easy hole to fill, but they have multiple players that have shown a lot of promise in fall camp and previous seasons.

The Ducks are relatively young on the outside on both sides of the ball. On defense they'll look to Bennett Williams and Christian Gonzalez to anchor the secondary while trying to hash out their rotation with some young talent. 

On offense, this could be Oregon's deepest wide receiver group in some time. Chase Cota, Isaah Crocker, Kris Hutson and Texas A&M transfer Caleb Chapman highlight the veterans in the room, but Dont'e Thornton, Troy Franklin and Seven McGee should help take the wideouts and passing attack to a new level in 2022.

All signs point to Auburn transfer Bo Nix being named the starting quarterback. He's shown serious skill as a playmaker, but will need to take care of the ball and limit turnovers if Oregon wants to hang with Georgia in this game.

READ MORE: Can the Oregon Ducks return to the college football playoff in 2022? 

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (2)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

More Ducks

Jurrion Dickey RVC
Recruiting

WATCH: Oregon Commits in Action this Weekend

By Max Torres
Josh Conerly Oregon Visit
Football

Freshman OL Josh Conerly Making a Case for Early Snaps at Oregon

By Graham Metzker
Jamal Hill Pac-12 Championship 2021
Football

Will the Oregon Ducks Return to the College Football Playoff in 2022?

By Josh Parker
bo-nix-ty-thompson-jay-butterfield-cropped
Football

Dan Lanning May Not Announce Oregon Starting QB Ahead of Showdown With Georgia

By Graham Metzker
Rodrick Pleasant Serra Cropped
Recruiting

Rodrick Pleasant Updates Recruitment as Senior Season Gets Underway

By Max Torres
Justin Flowe Fresno State Yell
Football

Back at Full Health, Justin Flowe Is Ready to Attack the 2022 Season

By Josh Parker
Trikweze Bridges Fall Camp Cropped
Football

Trikweze Bridges Focusing on Cornerback in 2022

By Graham Metzker
Troy Franklin Fall Camp
Football

LOOK: The Best Photos From Day 17 of Oregon Fall Camp

By Max Torres