Oregon Ducks vs. Georgia Bulldogs Betting Odds

It's officially game week for the Oregon Ducks. First-year head coach Dan Lanning and his team will travel east to face the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta to start the 2022 campaign.

To get you ready for this year's Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game, we've compiled the betting odds for this week's game.

No. 11 Oregon Ducks (10-4, 7-2 Pac-12 2021) vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (14-1, 8-0 SEC 2021)

Saturday Sept. 3, 2022

12:30 PM PT ABC

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook odds

Spread: ORE +17 (-110) | UGA -17 (-118)

Moneyline: ORE +550 | UGA -1000

Point Total: 52.5 | Over -118 | Under -110

These odds aren't much of a surprise.

Georgia is viewed as the heavy favorite coming off of its first national championship under head coach Kirby Smart in 2021. The Bulldogs lose a bulk of their record-setting defense from a season ago, one that sent five players to the NFL in the first round.

They haven't been immune to the transfer portal, losing star wide receiver Jermaine Burton to Alabama, but Smart and his staff have the roster loaded with top end talent once again. Stetson Bennett returns to lead the offense and will have no shortage of weapons in his arsenal, including tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, as well as running backs Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton.

The Ducks on the other hand have the most talented roster in the Pac-12 and one that's loaded with experience in the trenches. The loss of Kayvon Thibodeaux won't be an easy hole to fill, but they have multiple players that have shown a lot of promise in fall camp and previous seasons.

The Ducks are relatively young on the outside on both sides of the ball. On defense they'll look to Bennett Williams and Christian Gonzalez to anchor the secondary while trying to hash out their rotation with some young talent.

On offense, this could be Oregon's deepest wide receiver group in some time. Chase Cota, Isaah Crocker, Kris Hutson and Texas A&M transfer Caleb Chapman highlight the veterans in the room, but Dont'e Thornton, Troy Franklin and Seven McGee should help take the wideouts and passing attack to a new level in 2022.

All signs point to Auburn transfer Bo Nix being named the starting quarterback. He's shown serious skill as a playmaker, but will need to take care of the ball and limit turnovers if Oregon wants to hang with Georgia in this game.

