It's hard to believe we're already in week 8 of the college football season, but here we are.

Fresh off their bye week, the No. 10 Oregon Ducks will take center stage on this week's college football slate when they face the No. 9 UCLA Bruins. ESPN's 'College Gameday' will return to Eugene for the first time since 2018 as two of the top teams on the West Coast duke it out.

No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 3-0) vs. No. 9 UCLA Bruins

Point Spread: Oregon -6 (-118) | UCLA +6 (-110)

Moneyline: Oregon -250 | UCLA +188

Point Total: 69.5 | Over -118 | Under -110

The Ducks open as six-point favorites despite having a loss and being ranked behind the red-hot Bruins.

Both teams enter the game off of a bye week, with UCLA taking down reigning Pac-12 champion Utah Utes in week six, bumping them up seven spots in the week 7 AP poll.

Former Oregon coach Chip Kelly is at the helm leading UCLA inside the top 10 for the first time since 2015.

Oregon puts its 23-game home win streak on the line and a win over UCLA would be the first for the Ducks over a top-10 opponent since No. 7 Washington in 2018.

