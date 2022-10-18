Skip to main content

Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins Betting Odds

The Ducks return home to Autzen Stadium for a top-10 matchup against what some consider the top team in the Pac-12.

It's hard to believe we're already in week 8 of the college football season, but here we are. 

Fresh off their bye week, the No. 10 Oregon Ducks will take center stage on this week's college football slate when they face the No. 9 UCLA Bruins. ESPN's 'College Gameday' will return to Eugene for the first time since 2018 as two of the top teams on the West Coast duke it out.

We're keeping you updated with the latest betting odds for this matchup, courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 3-0) vs. No. 9 UCLA Bruins

SI Sportsbooks odds

Point Spread: Oregon -6 (-118) | UCLA +6 (-110)

Moneyline: Oregon -250 | UCLA +188

Point Total: 69.5 | Over -118 | Under -110

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Kodi DeCambra Oregon Visit Cropped
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Recruiting Visitor List vs. UCLA

An early look at some of the top names headed to Eugene this weekend.

Ducks Digest
Bryan Addison BYU
Play
Football

Lanning Provides Injury Updates on Jones, Addison, Cardwell

The latest news on the injury front out of Eugene.

Ducks Digest
Noah Sewell Stanford
Play
Football

Kickoff Time Announced for Oregon vs. Cal

The Ducks and Bears will face off in the Bay Area this season.

Ducks Digest

The Ducks open as six-point favorites despite having a loss and being ranked behind the red-hot Bruins.

Both teams enter the game off of a bye week, with UCLA taking down reigning Pac-12 champion Utah Utes in week six, bumping them up seven spots in the week 7 AP poll.

Former Oregon coach Chip Kelly is at the helm leading UCLA inside the top 10 for the first time since 2015. 

Oregon puts its 23-game home win streak on the line and a win over UCLA would be the first for the Ducks over a top-10 opponent since No. 7 Washington in 2018.

READ MORE: Recruiting visitor list for Oregon vs. UCLA

Join the Community

Follow Eric on Twitter: @EricBerniker

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Kodi DeCambra Oregon Visit Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon Recruiting Visitor List vs. UCLA

By Max Torres
Bryan Addison BYU
Football

Lanning Provides Injury Updates on Jones, Addison, Cardwell

By Max Torres
Noah Sewell Stanford
Football

Kickoff Time Announced for Oregon vs. Cal

By Josh Parker
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Lipe Moala Commits to Oregon

By Max Torres
Oregon Duck motorcycle
Football

College GameDay Headed to Eugene for Oregon vs. UCLA

By Josh Parker
Tennessee Goalposts
Football

Chaos Leads to Shakeup in Week 8 AP Poll

By Mark Wang
Lipe Moala Oregon Visit
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Lipe Moala Commits to Oregon

By Dylan Mickanen
Hendon Hooker Scramble
Football

Five Must-Watch College Football Games in Week 7

By Graham Metzker