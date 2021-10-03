Ducks Drop Out of Top Five in Latest AP Poll

The Ducks are on the move following their first loss of the season to the Stanford Cardinal on the road in Palo Alto. Oregon fell from No. 3 to No. 8 in the latest rankings released Sunday morning.
Here's the full AP Top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Iowa
4. Penn State
5. Cincinatti
6. Oklahoma
7. Ohio State
8. Oregon
9. Michigan
10. BYU
11. Michigan State
12. Oklahoma State
13. Arkansas
14. Notre Dame
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Kentucky
17. Ole Miss
18. Auburn
19. Wake Forest
20. Florida
21. Texas
22. Arizona State
23. North Carolina State
24. SMU
25. San Diego State
