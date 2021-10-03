Ducks Drop Out of Top Five in Latest AP Poll

October 3, 2021
Publish date:

Oregon Falls in Latest AP Top 25 Poll Following Loss to Stanford

Tracking Oregon's movement in the latest poll.
Author:

The Ducks are on the move following their first loss of the season to the Stanford Cardinal on the road in Palo Alto. Oregon fell from No. 3 to No. 8 in the latest rankings released Sunday morning.

Here's the full AP Top 25: 

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Iowa

4. Penn State

5. Cincinatti 

6. Oklahoma

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Michigan

10. BYU

11. Michigan State

12. Oklahoma State

13. Arkansas 

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Kentucky 

17. Ole Miss

18. Auburn

19. Wake Forest 

20. Florida

21. Texas

22. Arizona State

23. North Carolina State

24. SMU

25. San Diego State

Five takeaways from No. 3 Oregon's loss to Stanford

The latest on Oregon's injuries following Stanford game 

