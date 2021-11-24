Oregon Drops out of Top 10 in Updated Playoff Rankings

The Ducks saw their playoff hopes go out the window in a blowout loss to Utah.

The Oregon Ducks (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) have dropped out of the top 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings following a blowout loss to Utah, coming in Tuesday at No. 11. The Ducks were ranked No. 3 in last week's rankings.

The full College Football Playoff Rankings are as follows:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Cincinnati

5. Michigan

6. Notre Dame

7. Oklahoma State

8. Baylor

9. Ole Miss

10. Oklahoma

11. Oregon

12. Michigan State

13. BYU

14. Wisconsin

15. Texas A&M

16. Iowa

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wake Forest

19. Utah

20. North Carolina State

21. San Diego State

22. UTSA

23. Clemson

24. Houston

25. Arkansas

The only other Pac-12 team to be included in the top 25 was Utah (8-3, 7-1 Pac-12). The best case scenario for Oregon's season moving forward is a Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl appearance, but the Ducks will need to hold off the Beavers at home in a rivalry matchup this week.

