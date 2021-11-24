Oregon Drops out of Top 10 in Updated Playoff Rankings

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Oregon Drops Out of Top 10 in Updated College Football Playoff Rankings

    The Ducks saw their playoff hopes go out the window in a blowout loss to Utah.
    The Oregon Ducks (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) have dropped out of the top 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings following a blowout loss to Utah, coming in Tuesday at No. 11. The Ducks were ranked No. 3 in last week's rankings. 

    The full College Football Playoff Rankings are as follows:

    1. Georgia

    2. Ohio State

    3. Alabama

    4. Cincinnati

    5. Michigan

    6. Notre Dame

    7. Oklahoma State

    8. Baylor

    9. Ole Miss

    10. Oklahoma

    11. Oregon

    12. Michigan State

    13. BYU

    14. Wisconsin

    15. Texas A&M

    16. Iowa

    17. Pittsburgh

    18. Wake Forest

    19. Utah

    20. North Carolina State

    21. San Diego State

    22. UTSA

    23. Clemson

    24. Houston

    25. Arkansas

    The only other Pac-12 team to be included in the top 25 was Utah (8-3, 7-1 Pac-12). The best case scenario for Oregon's season moving forward is a Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl appearance, but the Ducks will need to hold off the Beavers at home in a rivalry matchup this week. 

