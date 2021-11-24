Oregon Drops out of Top 10 in Updated Playoff Rankings

Oregon Drops Out of Top 10 in Updated College Football Playoff Rankings
The Oregon Ducks (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) have dropped out of the top 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings following a blowout loss to Utah, coming in Tuesday at No. 11. The Ducks were ranked No. 3 in last week's rankings.
The full College Football Playoff Rankings are as follows:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Cincinnati
5. Michigan
6. Notre Dame
7. Oklahoma State
8. Baylor
9. Ole Miss
10. Oklahoma
11. Oregon
12. Michigan State
13. BYU
14. Wisconsin
15. Texas A&M
16. Iowa
17. Pittsburgh
18. Wake Forest
19. Utah
20. North Carolina State
21. San Diego State
22. UTSA
23. Clemson
24. Houston
25. Arkansas
The only other Pac-12 team to be included in the top 25 was Utah (8-3, 7-1 Pac-12). The best case scenario for Oregon's season moving forward is a Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl appearance, but the Ducks will need to hold off the Beavers at home in a rivalry matchup this week.
