Oregon vs. Washington Betting Odds

The Ducks return home to Autzen Stadium for a top-25 showdown against one of their most bitter rivals.
The Oregon Ducks will be back in Eugene this week to begin a tough three-game stretch to close the regular season following two easy wins over Cal (42-24) and Colorado (49-10) the past two weeks. 

There's no shortage of storylines to track with Washington sneaking back into the top 25 just in time for this game. Bo Nix has arguably been the top quarterback in the Pac-12 and Michael Penix Jr. has been no slouch for the Huskies, as Kalen DeBoer has breathed new life back into the offense in Seattle. 

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT on Fox, and it's sure to be a great game. 

Here are your opening betting odds for this week's contest.

No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) vs. No. 23 Washington Huskies (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12)

SI Sportsbook odds

Point spread: Oregon -12 (-118) | Washington +12.5 (-110)

Money line: Oregon -654 | Washington +400

Point total: 69.5 | Over -118 | Under -110

Oregon has won the last three rivalry matchups against the Huskies. In 2021 they took home a 26-16 win over Washington on a cold, rainy and windy night in Seattle.

Both teams have new head coaches after the Huskies fired Jimmy Lake following last year's loss to Oregon, and the Ducks hired Dan Lanning following Mario Cristobal's departure to Miami.

A win over the Huskies would be the perfect start to a challenging run of games for Oregon to close out the season, with matchups against Utah and Oregon State still on the slate.

