Oregon vs. Colorado: Top Five Plays

Even though we are a few days past Halloween, Kenny Dillingham and his offense shared all their tricks this weekend against the Colorado Buffaloes. Here are my top plays from this weekend's matchup.

1. Big-man touchdown

The Duck's first drive of the game set the tempo for the majority of the game and set off the start of some trickery for the offense. Oregon drove the ball right down to the red zone to set up an exciting play for freshman offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr.

Being in their heavy-set package 14J with the strong side loaded up with double tight ends to the right, Colorado was expecting a stretch their way but didn't account for 6-foot-4, 294-pound Conerly being an eligible receiver wearing No. 94. The freshman ran a quick delay route that to set up the play perfectly for Bo Nix to toss it up to the big man. What makes this play even better is that Saturday was Conerly's birthday and what better gift is there than a first collegiate touchdown for a lineman?

2. Oregon's newest receiver, Bo Nix

In case you haven't heard enough of how great Nix has been this year, then be prepared for his performance this weekend. Late first quarter, the Ducks were in the red zone once again and looking to score another easy touchdown.

With 18 yards to go, Nix lined up in the gun with Bucky Irving to his right. He began the play with a pitch to Irving who then returned it back to Nix with a forward pass going the opposite direction. With T.J. Bass kicking out left to lay a block, the quarterback waltzed in for the Duck's second touchdown of the game.

A fun fact about this play is that Nix joined Marcus Mariota and Joey Harrington as the only Oregon quarterbacks with a receiving touchdown since 1996.



3. Sewell makes an appearance on offense

Linebacker Noah Sewell was recruited by the Ducks to play linebacker, but most were aware of his dominance on offense in high school, rushing for 766 yards and 14 touchdowns. Only this weekend, Sewell was tasked with an easy assignment to play fullback in Dillingham's new I-motion formation.

With all hands in the dirt, Nix was under center with one yard to go for a third touchdown. Sewell, who was behind him, waited for Noah Whittington to be motioned in the back before No.1 took it him himself for a leaping one-yard score. The Ducks have had little to no trouble picking up easy yardage this season and Sewell may have sparked more ideas for the first-year Ducks offensive coordinator.

4. Bucky cuts it loose

Bucky Irving has been such a key in Oregon run game and his run against the Buffs proves why he's such a talented athlete. At the beginning of the third quarter the Ducks began their drive on the 20-yard line before handing it off to Irving to what looked like a sure stop for the Buffs. In an almost Madden-like move, Irving hit a quick cut back to the open gap and zoomed his way to a 65-yard rush and set up the Ducks at the 12-yard line.

5. Gonzo's homecoming

Christian Gonzalez has been lights out for the Ducks all year and the spark in the secondary since transferring from Colorado. Gonzalez did what most players dream of when they are playing a former team and that's scoring a touchdown against them and that is what he did, sort of.

In the middle of the third quarter the Ducks turned the ball over on the goal line, giving the Buffs a fighting chance. That was shut down a few plays later as Gonzalez picked the ball off in one-on-one coverage and took it back 36 yards. This set the Ducks up for a quick score inside the five to put them up 35-10 after Gonzalez's touchdown returned was ruled short. Later on in the same quarter, Gonzalez would get his second pick against his former team.

