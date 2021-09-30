Oregon Freshmen Primed to Skip Redshirt Seasons

These talented true freshmen are preparing to play their fifth game of the season on Saturday against Stanford.

Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks' coaching staff brought in its best recruiting class in program history in 2021, but given the talent and depth on this team entering the season, many wondered how many true freshmen would see significant playing time.

Four weeks into the season, a fair amount of freshmen are on schedule in terms of avoiding a redshirt season. Many of them have cracked the rotation due to their solid fall camp performances, but others have been put on the field due to some injuries to key starters.

Student athletes must play in no more than four games to utilize a redshirt year. Nine of Oregon's 23 signees in the 2021 class are well on their way to playing in their fifth game, cementing their roles on this 2021 Ducks team.

Let's look at the nine freshmen who will likely be skipping a redshirt season and playing significant snaps for the rest of the season.

Terrance Ferguson - Tight End

Ferguson has been one of the most impressive tight ends on the roster, regardless of the fact that he's a true freshman. While the passing offense has given an ample amount of guys an even number of targets, Ferguson leads all Ducks tight ends and freshmen with seven catches. He leads the team with two touchdown catches and has shown his ability to block in run protection as well.

Ferguson appeared as a co-starter on the organizational chart ahead of the Stanford game after starting each of the last two games. Due to Cam McCormick's season-ending injury and DJ Johnson heading toward an extended role on the defensive side of the ball, Ferguson has gotten a lot of important snaps for the Ducks and will be a big X-factor for them down the stretch.

Troy Franklin - Wide Receiver

Franklin shined in spring and fall camp, but while he has appeared at the top of the Ducks' organizational charts throughout the season, he hasn't often showed up on the field to start the first drive.

He has five catches for 49 yards through the first four games, and he's a candidate to keep getting touches as games grow more important. The Ducks have a lot of trust in his abilities, but we've only seen flashes so far. A breakout game is coming for the young Franklin.

Dont'e Thornton - Wide Receiver

Thornton wowed Ducks fans with his 54-yard score against Stony Brook in the fourth quarter. He has been another impressive freshman for the Ducks, but he may have to scrap for playing time as he hasn't been featured early in games very much.

He showed that he can be electric with the football in his hands, and it's possible that a bigger role for him is in store as well.

Moliki Matavao - Tight End

The Ducks came away with the best tight end duo in the 2021 recruiting class with Matavao and Ferguson, and they've both turned into starting tight ends at the collegiate level as the conference schedule ramps up. Matavao has barely scratched the surface of his potential not just as a pass-catcher, but as a blocker as well.

The argument could be made that he's already the best blocker on the team, but if he doesn't own that title now, there's a great chance he's got it by the end of the year.

He hasn't been too shabby catching the rock either, converting three catches for 32 yards and a massive touchdown against Ohio State that shushed 100,000 fans in Columbus. Matavao has bulked up in the offseason and looks like a veteran tight end that will be making plays for years to come.

Jackson Powers-Johnson - Offensive Line

The Ducks' offense line never truly explored its depth last year beyond their six-man rotation during the crooked 2020 season. But Powers-Johnson has fully entrenched himself into the rotation up front.

He's earned most of his snaps at both guard spots, and even a little bit of center. He shows flashes of being a Calvin Throckmorton type of player that can produce no matter where you put him. He has quietly been a stone on the offensive line for the Ducks, and he may have earned himself a more prominent role off the bench during Pac-12 play.

Byron Cardwell - Running Back

This may surprise some people given that Cardwell has only carried the ball three times for 17 yards, but the Ducks have used the walk-on running back on special teams throughout the season.

Cardwell may have his work cut out for him on the running back depth chart as Trey Benson and Seven McGee seem to have carved their roles as the first two backs off the bench behind CJ Verdell and Travis Dye, but he will certainly be an effective back if given the right opportunity.

Jabril McNeil - Linebacker

McNeil is one of three freshmen linebackers to see playing time in every game this season. Keith Brown is another that has earned a starting spot, but missed the Stony Brook game. Early in the year, it looked as if the linebacker depth was shored up, but long-term injuries to Justin Flowe and Dru Mathis, as well as Mase Funa getting dinged up in a couple of games, have given young linebackers like McNeil some reps.

McNeil may not be on the field on defense as much as others, but he has held his own on special teams.

Jeffrey Bassa - Linebacker

Bassa has one of the more interesting stories of the 2021 signees, converting from safety to play WILL linebacker due to the injuries the Ducks have sustained at the position. He's come along nicely and is adjusting to the position.

The Ducks may not be ready to throw him out there when the game is still undecided just yet, but Bassa is a versatile player that will step in wherever he's needed, including on special teams. It will be interesting to watch, though, how he is used at the WILL position, because he has the coverage skills of a safety, but does he have the ability to plug gaps and get into the backfield like a traditional linebacker?

Terrell Tilmon - Linebacker

Tilmon leads this group of linebackers with four tackles through four games and has been one of the Ducks' best players on special teams. Tilmon, who plays more on the outside, stepped in when Kayvon Thibodeaux and Funa missed snaps.

Tilmon could find his way into the rotation on defense similarly to how Brady Breeze rolled into the starting lineup as a safety — showing out on special teams and producing when his name is called on defense.

Others

Keith Brown and Brandon Buckner appear to be avoiding a redshirt year as they have both played significant reps at linebacker. Brown has played in two games while Buckner has appeared in three.

Seven McGee has played in three games and looks to be a fixture as a backup running back. Ty Thompson has earned the backup quarterback spot and may see snaps in garbage time if the Ducks are rolling, but they wouldn't complain if they could keep him for another year as he's proven his ability to take command of the offense and move the chains.

