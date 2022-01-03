UTEP Transfer WR Jacob Cowing Includes Oregon in Top Five

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Oregon Makes Top Five for UTEP Transfer WR Jacob Cowing

    Cowing, a First Team All-Conference USA receiver, will announce his decision tomorrow.
    UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing announced via his Instagram story that he will make his decision Monday between Oregon, Arizona, Florida, LSU, and South Carolina. The 2021 First Team All-Conference USA honoree will play in either the Pac-12 or the SEC in 2022.

    Cowing entered the transfer portal on Dec. 21 after three seasons at UTEP — the only program to offer him out of high school. The latest of his three seasons was his best and one of the best put together by any wideout in the country, logging 69 receptions for 1,354 yards (good for seventh in the country) and seven touchdown catches.

    Oregon offered Cowing two days after his entering the portal. He received a flurry of offers quickly, including from Arizona State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, among others, along with the schools in his top five.

    The 5'11," 170-pound receiver will have two years of eligibility remaining. He recorded 2,595 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his three-year career and was a major piece to the Miners' rebuild, as they won just four games in his first two seasons and won seven and were bowl eligible in 2021.

    If the Ducks can land Cowing on Monday, he will be the second player to transfer to Oregon since Dan Lanning took over as head coach, joining former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.

    It's no surprise that Oregon is looking to add to its wide receiver depth and bring in a veteran at the position after the departure of Devon Williams and Mycah Pittman. Certainly, the Ducks will have plenty of young talent in Troy Franklin, Isaah Crocker, Dont'e Thornton, Kris Hutson, and Isaiah Brevard, but it's important to bring in someone like Cowing who has produced at a high level for a couple of years at the FBS level and has torn defenses apart.

    Landing Cowing would be big for Oregon as the University of Arizona is only 90 minutes from his hometown of Maricopa, and it's always impressive to land big-time players over SEC recruiters. Billy Napier taking over for Florida and Brian Kelly taking the LSU job has to be intriguing for Cowing, as well as Spencer Rattler transferring to a rising South Carolina program.

