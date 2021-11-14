Players of the Game: Offense

The Ducks' running game once again proved to be too much to handle as Oregon cruised past Washington State.

The Ducks' offense struggled with a pair of fumbles that were recovered by Washington State, but they still did enough to beat the Cougars by two touchdowns. While the offense continues to sputter at times, here are three players that helped the Ducks skate through against the Cougs.

1. Anthony Brown-Quarterback

Brown's 123 rushing yards vs. Washington State were the most by an Oregon quarterback since Marcus Mariota. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Brown once again proved that he can do whatever it takes to deliver a win for the Ducks. While Brown missed a couple of chances downfield and mainly relied on short passes, his ability to tuck the ball and run was what helped the Ducks win the game.

AB was used a lot in the run game against Wazzu. His 17 carries were second only to Travis Dye who had 18. He turned 17 carries into 123 yards and a touchdown. He also completed 17 of 22 passes and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Dye.

Once again in a close game, Brown helped the Ducks close out. While at times he still struggles, his ability to take games over in the second half, whether it be on the ground or through the air, is something the Ducks will need in close games.

2. Byron Cardwell-Running Back

Cardwell continues to impress in 2021 and is up to three rushing touchdowns and 320 rushing yards on the season. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Cardwell is quickly becoming a big-time threat for the Oregon offense, and the best part: he's just a freshman. He was responsible for putting this game out of reach against the Cougars as he scored the last two touchdowns of the game.

One of those touchdowns was a 27-yard rush where he glided into the end zone untouched. It was his first game with multiple touchdowns.

The freshman running back from San Diego finished the evening with 98 yards on nine carries and added those two scores to cap off an excellent night from him. 98 yards was his second-highest rushing total of the season, second only to the 127 yards he posted against Colorado.

3. Travis Dye-Running Back

Travis Dye runs against Washington State. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Dye once again did his part for the Oregon running game. He had the most carries on Saturday even if it was just by one carry. He ran for 88 yards, which included a one-yard push for a touchdown to keep the Ducks' hot start going.

He was involved heavily in the passing game and had six receptions for 25 yards. A good portion of it was a perfectly executed 11-yard touchdown reception when the Cougars sent the house at quarterback Anthony Brown.

The Ducks face off against their biggest threat since Ohio State next weekend when they travel to Salt Lake to take on the Utes. Oregon will desperately need another masterclass performance from Dye if they want to make some noise in Utah.

Honorable Mention: George Moore-Offensive lineman

Moore high fives teammate Bradyn Swinson as the Ducks go through pre game warmups vs. Washington State. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Moore did a great job opening holes in the line for his running backs to squeeze through for a couple touchdowns. His ability to bully the defensive line was critical on Dye’s one-yard touchdown and he continued to help Oregon fight through the rest of the game.

I realized that I haven’t given the Oregon offensive line enough credit this season even though they have performed so perfectly to allow the rest of the offense to impose their will on teams. In just the last two games, the line has helped the Ducks earn 635 rushing yards against the two Washington schools.

Oregon’s offensive line has been and continues to be special this season, and against a tough Utah team they’re going to have to be at their best.

More from Ducks Digest

What Jake Dickert said after Oregon beat Washington State

Join the Community

Follow John on Twitter: @j_rustik

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE