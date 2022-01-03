Oregon Quarterback Robby Ashford Expected to Enter Transfer Portal
Oregon quarterback Robby Ashford is expected to enter the transfer portal according to a source close to the program. He is not expected to return to Eugene and will explore other options.
Ashford came to Oregon as an Under Armour All-American in the class of 2020. He played his high school football at Hoover High School in Hoover, Ala. He committed to Oregon after de-committing from Ole Miss just a few days prior.
Since arriving in Eugene, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback has not seen game time for the Ducks, but had some impressive plays in Oregon's 2021 spring football game, including a game-winning 2 point conversion.
Oregon recently added former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix from the transfer portal and have other talented quarterbacks including Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield, who signed with Ashford during the 2020 cycle.
Anthony Brown has played his last game for the Ducks and the team is expected to hold a competition as they enter spring football.
Oregon Quarterback Robby Ashford Expected to Enter the Transfer Portal
Ashford came to Oregon as an All-American recruit in the 2020 class
Oregon vs. Colorado Postponed
The game will have to be rescheduled for the second time due to COVID-19 protocols
Top Three Destinations for Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2022 NFL Draft
Where will the Ducks' edge rusher land?
You may also like:
Top NFL draft destinations for Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox