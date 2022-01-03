Oregon Quarterback Robby Ashford Expected to Enter the Transfer Portal

The Ducks are likely to see some movement in the quarterback room heading into the offseason.

Oregon quarterback Robby Ashford is expected to enter the transfer portal according to a source close to the program. He is not expected to return to Eugene and will explore other options.

Ashford came to Oregon as an Under Armour All-American in the class of 2020. He played his high school football at Hoover High School in Hoover, Ala. He committed to Oregon after de-committing from Ole Miss just a few days prior.

Since arriving in Eugene, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback has not seen game time for the Ducks, but had some impressive plays in Oregon's 2021 spring football game, including a game-winning 2 point conversion.

Oregon recently added former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix from the transfer portal and have other talented quarterbacks including Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield, who signed with Ashford during the 2020 cycle.

Anthony Brown has played his last game for the Ducks and the team is expected to hold a competition as they enter spring football.

