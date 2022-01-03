Top Three Destinations for Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2022 NFL Draft

Thibodeaux has been widely projected to be one of the top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft throughout his Oregon career.

It's official: Kayvon Thibodeaux's Oregon career is in the books. He announced Dec. 6 that he will declare for the 2022 NFL draft after three years at Oregon.

Those three years flew by, and now the highest-rated recruit in program history is off to the NFL, where he will likely be a top draft selection on April 28 in Las Vegas.

Thibodeaux is the kind of player that can instantly provide a spark to a struggling franchise looking for a future Pro Bowl edge rusher. He's as talented a player that will shake Roger Goodell's hand in more than three months from now, and plenty of teams have already traveled west to scout him and see if he's the real deal.

Let's take a look at the three most likely landing spots for Thibodeaux in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1. Detroit Lions | Current record: 2-13-1

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

It's no secret that the Detroit Lions have had an awful season so far, but if there's any silver lining in their atrocity, it's that they are likely to pick first or second in the draft.

Of course, Duck fans probably don't want to see Thibodeaux join his former teammate Penei Sewell in a franchise that's struggling to pull itself together, but there's one reason why Thibodeaux might be a great fit for this Lions teams: Dan Campbell.

Campbell is as tough a football coach as you can find. He and Thibodeaux would be a match made in heaven. Oregon's coaches had to find ways to get him off the field because he would be giving his all for too long. That's the kind of player that Campbell would love to have.

Not only would Thibodeaux be a great fit for Campbell, but the Lions really need a pass rusher. The Lions have only recorded 26 sacks this season — tied for the second-fewest in the NFL. Only one player has more than five sacks, and it has just been a struggle to get after the quarterback. According to ESPN Analytics, entering Week 17, the Lions are winning just 34% of their pass rushes, which is the third-lowest win rate in the league.

Thibodeaux can also help stop the run, which, believe it or not, the Lions havealso struggled with, especially in a division that holds running backs like Aaron Jones, Dalvin Cook, David Montgomery, and AJ Dillon.

Plus, Thibodeaux will once again be lining up against Sewell in practice, and if you're an Oregon fan, that would be a pleasant sight to see.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars | Current record: 2-14

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Jacksonville's defense just hasn't been the same since the "Sacksonville" days. Adding Thibodeaux would be a huge step in boosting the defense that has pieces of being an elite unit once again.

Now, the Jaguars' top priority likely isn't a defensive end, but if Thibodeaux is on the board when they're on the clock, how do you pass on him? The days of Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue destroying offensive tackles are long gone, but in order to be competitive in the AFC South once again, a dominant pass rush should be a priority.

The Jaguars have just 26 sacks this season, and while Dawuane Smoot and Roy Robertson are massive bodies and can produce off the edge, Thibodeaux is the complete package with size (6'5," 258 pounds), length, speed, power and athleticism. Turn on his tape and you'll see a player that goes all out on every play, and he's a guy that offenses have to scheme around because of his ability to disrupt an entire gameplan.

The Jaguars really don't have anyone on their defense, especially up front, that requires that special attention. Perhaps selecting Thibodeaux would build some momentum for Joe Cullen's defense.

3. Houston Texans| Current record: 4-12

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

The post-JJ Watt era has gotten off to a tough start for the Houston Texans. Offensively, they are near the bottom in almost every statistical category, including an atrocious 15.9 points scored per game.

It's clear that the Texans' priority should probably be on the offensive side of the ball. There are a lot of top quarterbacks that could be taken here, even though the Texans have a rookie in Davis Mills, who has been developing nicely as of late.

The only reason why I could see Thibodeaux falling this far is because Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is another edge rusher that will likely be a top draft pick. Given the fact that Hutchinson had a season worthy of being named a Heisman finalist for a team that clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff, there's no question he's deserving of being a top-five or even top-three pick.

But if Hutchinson is off the board and the Texans are on the clock, they would be fools to pass on KT.

They've gotten solid production from Jonathan Greenard and Jacob Martin this season at the defensive end spot, but Thibodeaux is a player that can bring something close to a JJ Watt-level of dominance.

Plus, the Texans own the NFL's worst rushing defense, allowing 143.4 yards per game, and that's an area where Thibodeaux improved in his third season. In a division where you have to face arguably the two best backs in the NFL in Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor twice a year, it wouldn't be a bad idea to snag a guy who isn't afraid to bulldoze through the offensive line and take down a back that is a threat to take it to the house on any touch.

