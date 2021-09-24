LOOK: Oregon Releases Week 4 Uniform Combination

September 24, 2021
Oregon Releases Uniform Combination for Week 4 vs. Arizona

The Ducks will don some new threads for their home contest against the Wildcats.
Author:

Oregon just keeps rolling out more and more creative threads with each game this season, announcing a new unreleased combination for this week's game against Arizona.

This week the Ducks will wear green jerseys with yellow numbers and lettering. The bright green will be complemented by black helmets, pants, and cleats. 

Perhaps the flashiest element of this week's combination is the yellow wings on the helmets, modeled by star safety Verone McKinley III, who has been on a tear to kick off the season, snagging three interceptions and forcing a fumble. 

This week's combo is a nod to history, serving as a revamped version of the same uniforms worn in the 2011 Pac-12 home opener. 

The threads seem fitting, seeing as the Ducks will kick off against the Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN Saturday Night under the lights at home in Autzen Stadium. 

Kayvon Thibodeaux launches own cryptocurrency

