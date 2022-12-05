Skip to main content

Oregon Reportedly Hiring UTSA's Will Stein as Next Offensive Coordinator

It looks like Dan Lanning has found his new offensive coordinator.
The Oregon Ducks are set to hire UTSA's Will Stein to become the team's next offensive coordinator, as first reported by On3's Matt Zenitz and followed up by the Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Stein was elevated to Co-Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks coach in January and led a strong offense in San Antonio. Under Stein, the Roadrunners had one of the best offenses in the country this season, averaging 486.1 yards of offense (No. 9 nationally) and 39.2 points per game (No. 10 nationally).

The Roadrunners finisihed the regular season with an 11-2 record going 6-1 in Conference USA play and took home a conference championship over the weekend with a commanding 48-27 win over North Texas.

Head Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks couldn't waste any time finding their new play caller after Kenny Dillingham took the head coach job at Arizona State after less than one full season at Oregon. The timing of the impending hire is also crucial as the Ducks work to lock down the Pac-12's top recruiting class in 2023 ahead of the early signing period beginning on Dec. 21.

