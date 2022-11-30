Skip to main content

Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Tracker

Tracking the latest Oregon football movement in the transfer portal.
The 2022 college football regular season has ended, which means players across the country have announced their intent to enter the transfer portal, which officially opens on Dec. 5. 

In today's college football, keeping top players on your roster and acquiring top talent via the transfer portal is just another way the elite programs separate themselves from others. 

The Oregon Ducks finished the regular season at 9-3, going 7-2 in Pac-12 play and losing both of their rivalry games to Washington and Oregon State by a combined seven points late in the season. Further adding to the unraveling, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was announced as the head job coach at Arizona State less than 24 hours after Oregon lost to Oregon State in Corvallis.

It's sure to be a wild offseason, so make sure to check back often as we track the latest movement for the Dan Lanning and the Ducks in the transfer portal.

Seven McGee-Wide Receiver

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Seven McGee vs. UCLA.

Entered portal: 10/31/22

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Four-star (0.9350)
  • No. 151 nationally, No. 9 RB, No. 1 in NY
  • Offers: Ole Miss, USC, Tennessee, others

Dont'e Thornton-Wide Receiver

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dont'e Thornton catches a long touchdown pass against the Washington Huskies.

Entered portal: 11/28/22

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Four-star (0.9719)
  • No. 57 nationally, No. 7 WR, No. 2 in MD
  • Offers: Penn State (former commit), Arizona State, USC, Florida State, Norte Dame

Byron Cardwell-Running Back

Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell runs for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes in 2021.

Entered portal: 11/29/22

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Four-star (0.9226)
  • No. 193 nationally, No. 12 RB, No. 17 in CA
  • Offers: Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, USC, UCLA

