Ducks Rise in Week 12 AP Poll

    • November 14, 2021
    Oregon Rises in Week 12 AP Poll Following Win over Washington State

    Tracking the latest movement across the college football landscape after another week of games.
    Oregon took care of business against Washington State Saturday night en route to a commanding 38-24. The Pac-12 North isn't decided just yet as Oregon State blew out Stanford 35-14, which was without starting quarterback Tanner McKee due to injury.

    Some big matchups we saw this weekend included Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M, Baylor vs. Oklahoma, and Penn State vs. Michigan.

    Here's the latest week 12 AP Poll.

    Format: School (Record) | Previous ranking

    1. Georgia (10-0) | 1

    2. Alabama (9-1) | 3

    3. Cincinnati (10-0) | 2

    4. Oregon (9-1) | 5

    5. Ohio State (9-1) | 6

    6. Notre Dame (9-1) | 7

    7. Michigan State (9-1) | 8

    8. Michigan (9-1) | 9

    9. Oklahoma State (9-1) | 10

    10. Ole Miss (8-2) | 12

    11. Baylor (8-2) | 18

    12. Oklahoma (9-1) | 4

    13. Wake Forest (9-1) | 13

    14. BYU (8-2) | 14

    15. UTSA (10-0) | 15

    16. Texas A&M (7-3) | 11

    17. Houston (9-1) | 17

    18. Iowa (8-2) | 19

    19. Wisconsin (7-3) | 20

    20. Pittsburgh (8-2) | 25

    21. Arkansas (7-3) | NR

    22. Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) | 24

    23. San Diego State (9-1) | NR

    24. Utah (7-3) | NR

    25. North Carolina State (7-3) | 21

    Some of the biggest movement we saw in this week's poll is Oklahoma dropping from No. 4 to No. 12 after losing to Baylor on the road in Waco and Pittsburg moving up five spots to No. 20 after beating North Carolina 30-23.

    There wasn't much other noticeable movement this week, but we saw Utah as the only other Pac-12 school ranked inside the top 25. The Ducks will travel to Salt Lake City to face the Utes next week in what has quickly become the most highly-anticipated game that remains on the Oregon schedule. 

    The Ducks and Utes haven't played since they met in the 2019 Pac-12 championship game, which Oregon won 37-15 and two teams could face each other multiple times if they meet again in this year's Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas.

    What Jake Dickert said after Oregon beat Washington State

