Oregon Climbs in Latest AP Poll

Oregon Rises to No. 7 in Week 9 AP Top 25 Poll
The Ducks went on the road to face UCLA in Pasadena and came away with a 34-31 win. They looked like they had the game in the bag before a late interception thrown by Anthony Brown gave the Bruins new life.
Oregon continues to get it done and make big plays in the the fourth quarter.
Without further ado, here's the latest week 9 top 25 from the Associated Press.
1. Georgia
2. Cincinatti
3. Alabama
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. Michigan
7. Oregon
8. Michigan State
9. Iowa
10. Ole Miss
11. Notre Dame
12. Kentucky
13. Wake Forest
14. Texas A&M
15. Oklahoma State
16. Baylor
17. Pittsburgh
18. Auburn
19. SMU
20. Penn State
21. San Diego State
22. Iowa State
23. UTSA
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Brigham Young
Oregon is the only Pac-12 school ranked inside the top 25. The Ducks will face Colorado at home in week 9 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
