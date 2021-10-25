Oregon Climbs in Latest AP Poll

Tracking the latest movement across college football after another weekend of college football.

The Ducks went on the road to face UCLA in Pasadena and came away with a 34-31 win. They looked like they had the game in the bag before a late interception thrown by Anthony Brown gave the Bruins new life.

Oregon continues to get it done and make big plays in the the fourth quarter.

Without further ado, here's the latest week 9 top 25 from the Associated Press.

1. Georgia

2. Cincinatti

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Oregon

8. Michigan State

9. Iowa

10. Ole Miss

11. Notre Dame

12. Kentucky

13. Wake Forest

14. Texas A&M

15. Oklahoma State

16. Baylor

17. Pittsburgh

18. Auburn

19. SMU

20. Penn State

21. San Diego State

22. Iowa State

23. UTSA

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Brigham Young

Oregon is the only Pac-12 school ranked inside the top 25. The Ducks will face Colorado at home in week 9 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

