Oregon Climbs in Latest AP Poll

    • October 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    Oregon Rises to No. 7 in Week 9 AP Top 25 Poll

    Tracking the latest movement across college football after another weekend of college football.
    Author:

    The Ducks went on the road to face UCLA in Pasadena and came away with a 34-31 win. They looked like they had the game in the bag before a late interception thrown by Anthony Brown gave the Bruins new life. 

    Oregon continues to get it done and make big plays in the the fourth quarter. 

    Without further ado, here's the latest week 9 top 25 from the Associated Press.

    1. Georgia

    2. Cincinatti 

    3. Alabama

    4. Oklahoma

    5. Ohio State

    6. Michigan

    7. Oregon

    8. Michigan State

    9. Iowa

    10. Ole Miss

    11. Notre Dame

    12. Kentucky

    13. Wake Forest

    14. Texas A&M

    15. Oklahoma State

    16. Baylor

    17. Pittsburgh

    18. Auburn

    19. SMU

    20. Penn State

    21. San Diego State

    22. Iowa State

    23. UTSA

    24. Coastal Carolina

    25. Brigham Young

    Oregon is the only Pac-12 school ranked inside the top 25. The Ducks will face Colorado at home in week 9 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

    Five takeaways from Oregon's win over UCLA

