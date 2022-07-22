Jersey numbers can mean a lot of things for athletes. Some like the number simply for its look, while others tie a number to a story or a special meaning. In some cases it becomes a central part of their identity.

For Oregon Ducks safety Bennett Williams, his jersey number will take on a special meaning in his senior season. The defensive back will switch his jersey number from fifteen to four to honor tight end Spencer Webb, who passed away in a tragic accident at Triangle Lake last week.

Webb wore 18 for each of his four seasons with the Ducks and had been planning to switch his number to four in 2022.

Williams announced the number change in a video that played during Webb's celebration of life in Eugene on Thursday evening.

"I'm wearing number four. That thing is gonna be really special to me this year," he said. "Even got it tattooed on me yesterday for you buddy."

The number will be a way for Williams to honor his friend and teammate, but it won't be the first time he dons the number.

Williams wore number four at Illinois and the College of San Mateo prior to arriving in Eugene to play for the Ducks.

Fans who would like to watch Spencer Webb's celebration of life can view the full ceremony on YouTube here.

