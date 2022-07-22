Skip to main content

Oregon Tight End Terrance Ferguson Named to John Mackey Award Watch List

Terrance Ferguson saw a heavy snap count as a true freshman and should be more involved in 2022.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson has been named to the 2022 John Mackey Award watch list. Other Pac-12 tight ends on the watch list include Michel Ezeike (UCLA), Luke Musgrave (Oregon State), Benjamin Yurosek (Stanford), Devin Culp (Washington), Dalton Kincaid (Utah), Malcolm Epps (USC) and Brady Russell (Colorado). 

The award, named after former Syracuse and NFL tight end John Mackey, recognizes the most outstanding tight end in college football. 

Ferguson played in all 14 games as a true freshman in 2021. Of those 14 games he started in eight of them. 

He hauled in 17 passes for 141 total yards and a pair of touchdowns, including his first collegiate score on a goal-line pass from fellow freshman Ty Thompson against Stony Brook. The 6-foot-6, 243-pound tight end signed with the Ducks as a consensus four-star recruit in 2021 and was ranked the top player in Colorado. 

The Littleton native chose Oregon after stacking nearly 30 scholarship offers and he figures to be more involved in the team's passing game in 2022. 

READ MORE: Oregon vs. Georgia sold out

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Rundown July 20, 2022

Breaking down the top football and recruiting headlines for the Ducks

Ducks Digest
Stetson BennettBo Nix Split
Play
Football

OFFICIAL: Oregon vs. Georgia Sold Out

The Ducks kick off their 2022 season against the defending national champions.

Ducks Digest
Byron Cardwell Colorado 2
Play
Football

Byron Cardwell Named to Doak Walker Watch List

Cardwell is looking to build off a strong debut season in 2021.

Ducks Digest

Due to the run-heavy offense deployed by Mario Cristobal and Joe Moorhead last season, Ferguson and other tight ends weren't featured as prominently as some may have expected. He was one of two tight ends the Ducks signed in 2021 along with Moliki Matavao from Nevada. 

Ferguson adds to the already high intrigue surrounding Kenny Dillingham's offense, as he presents a unique threat through the air after he was moved all over the field by his coaches at Heritage High School--being used as a blocker and even flexed outside in more of a wide receiver role.

Heading into 2022 Oregon's tight end room also features the aforementioned Matavo as well as Patrick HerbertCam McCormick, Terrell Tilmon and Tyler Nanney.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Rundown July 20, 2022

By Max Torres22 hours ago
Stetson BennettBo Nix Split
Football

OFFICIAL: Oregon vs. Georgia Sold Out

By Max TorresJul 20, 2022 3:47 PM EDT
Byron Cardwell Colorado 2
Football

Byron Cardwell Named to Doak Walker Watch List

By Max TorresJul 20, 2022 2:35 PM EDT
Devon Allen Worlds
News

Devon Allen Disqualified From Men's 110 Meter Hurdles at World Championships

By Ally OsborneJul 18, 2022 10:38 PM EDT
Ashton Cozart
Recruiting

Oregon WR Commit Ashton Cozart Raves About New Staff

By Max TorresJul 17, 2022 4:21 PM EDT
Kenny Dillingham Spring
Football

Three Ways the Oregon Offense Can Grow in 2022

By Max TorresJul 15, 2022 8:43 PM EDT
Rodrick Plesant Oegon Tunnel
Recruiting

Elite CB Rodrick Pleasant Announces Top Six Schools

By Max TorresJul 14, 2022 11:05 PM EDT
dan-lanning-vs-kirby-smart
Football

Way-Too-Early Game Predictions: Oregon vs. Georgia

By Max TorresJul 14, 2022 4:55 PM EDT