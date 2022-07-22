Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson has been named to the 2022 John Mackey Award watch list. Other Pac-12 tight ends on the watch list include Michel Ezeike (UCLA), Luke Musgrave (Oregon State), Benjamin Yurosek (Stanford), Devin Culp (Washington), Dalton Kincaid (Utah), Malcolm Epps (USC) and Brady Russell (Colorado).

The award, named after former Syracuse and NFL tight end John Mackey, recognizes the most outstanding tight end in college football.

Ferguson played in all 14 games as a true freshman in 2021. Of those 14 games he started in eight of them.

He hauled in 17 passes for 141 total yards and a pair of touchdowns, including his first collegiate score on a goal-line pass from fellow freshman Ty Thompson against Stony Brook. The 6-foot-6, 243-pound tight end signed with the Ducks as a consensus four-star recruit in 2021 and was ranked the top player in Colorado.

The Littleton native chose Oregon after stacking nearly 30 scholarship offers and he figures to be more involved in the team's passing game in 2022.

READ MORE: Oregon vs. Georgia sold out

Due to the run-heavy offense deployed by Mario Cristobal and Joe Moorhead last season, Ferguson and other tight ends weren't featured as prominently as some may have expected. He was one of two tight ends the Ducks signed in 2021 along with Moliki Matavao from Nevada.

Ferguson adds to the already high intrigue surrounding Kenny Dillingham's offense, as he presents a unique threat through the air after he was moved all over the field by his coaches at Heritage High School--being used as a blocker and even flexed outside in more of a wide receiver role.

Heading into 2022 Oregon's tight end room also features the aforementioned Matavo as well as Patrick Herbert, Cam McCormick, Terrell Tilmon and Tyler Nanney.

