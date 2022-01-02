Oregon Safety Verone McKinley III Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

McKinley appeared in 38 games over his Oregon career and led the nation in interceptions this season.

Oregon sophomore safety Verone McKinley III has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced on social media Sunday.

McKinley thanked his family, coaches and supporting staff, teammates, and Duck fans in his post.

"I knew four years ago when I committed to come to Eugene and be a part of the Duck family that I was embarking on an opportunity to be a part of something very special," he wrote.

"You all are the best fans in all of sports!" he said of Duck fans. "It was my honor to play for you and to see you at Autzen Stadium showing love and unwavering support for our team. Thank you for embracing this guy from Texas as one of your own.

"So, after much thought, prayer, family discussion, and preparation, I have decided to forego my remaining years of eligibility and pursue my lifelong dream by declaring myself eligible for the 2022 NFL draft. The General is out."

McKinley III is the fourth Duck to enter the NFL draft, joining Kayvon Thibodeaux, Mykael Wright, and Devon Williams.

McKinley III appeared in 38 games for the Ducks through his four years in Eugene. He redshirted in 2018 before playing in every game from 2019 to 2021. He totaled 168 tackles, 11 interceptions, two tackles for loss, 21 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his career.

His improvement and development despite having three different defensive coordinators in four years is impressive. He played behind future NFL safeties like Jevon Holland, Ugo Amadi and Brady Breeze, as well as cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir and Thomas Graham Jr.

The 2021 season was the best of his career, as he was named a Consensus All-American, a All-Pac-12 First Team selection by the league's coaches, and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award — the award for the top defensive back in the country.

McKinley III led the FBS in interceptions with six this season. None were bigger than his game-sealing interception of CJ Stroud in the fourth quarter in Columbus in the Ducks' epic win over the Buckeyes.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound safety from Carrolton, Tex., was a three-star prospect in the 2018 class from Hebron High School. He had offers from elite programs nationwide, including Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Clemson, and Georgia. He committed to Oregon in July of 2017 and signed during the early signing period in December before enrolling the following month.

