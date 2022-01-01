BREAKING: 2023 DB Cole Martin Commits to Oregon Ducks

Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    2023 DB Cole Martin Commits to Oregon Ducks

    The highly-touted Arizona cornerback is the first pledge in the Ducks' 2023 class.
    Author:

    2023 defensive back Cole Martin has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on Twitter.

    Martin's father, Demetrice Martin, was recently hired as Oregon's cornerbacks coach and pass game coordinator.

    Martin, a 5'10", 175-pound cornerback from Basha High School in Chandler, Ariz., had interest from numerous Pac-12 schools, including USC, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State. He took visits to Colorado while his father was the cornerbacks coach there, USC, and Arizona.

    Martin is the first commit in Oregon's 2023 class, and he is the first commit in Dan Lanning's premiere 2023 recruiting class as the Ducks' head coach.

    Arizona is a state in which Oregon has emphasized in recruiting in recent years, landing elite players like Ty Thompson, Bram Walden, Jonah Miller, and Brandon Buckner in 2021. Chandler, Ariz., specifically has produced a number of starters for Oregon, including Johnny Johnson III, Dion Jordan, Tyler Shough, and Reggie Daniels.

    Defensive back is an area of need for the Ducks in recruiting, given the youth that will be on the roster in 2022 due to departures from Mykael Wright and DJ James. The Ducks have Jalil Tucker signed to the 2022 class and Trejon Williams committed but yet to sign.

    The addition of Martin from Lanning and his budding staff is impressive because of his two priorities with the Oregon staff/recruiting duties and helping Georgia prepare for Michigan in the College Football Playoff — and now Alabama in the national championship game. It's also impressive because most of the Oregon coaching staff, with the exception of Don Johnson, is new to the program.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Cole Martin
    Play
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: 2023 DB Cole Martin Commits to Oregon Ducks

    Martin joins his father, Demetrice, who is the new cornerbacks coach for the Ducks

    junior-adams-washington
    Play
    Football

    REPORT: Oregon to Hire Junior Adams as Wide Receivers Coach, Co-Offensive Coordinator

    The Ducks' mega-talented receiver corps has a new leader

    Kris Huston Alamo
    Play
    Football

    Oregon Wideouts Poised for Breakout 2022 Campaign

    With immense talent and an aggressive offense, the sky's the limit in Eugene

    Oregon has already hit the ground running in 2023. With an elite recruiting staff coming to Eugene, so should a perennial effort to land top-five recruiting classes in the country.

    You may also like:

    REPORT: Oregon to Hire Junior Adams as Wide Receivers Coach, Co-Offensive Coordinator

    Join the Community

    Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Cole Martin
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: 2023 DB Cole Martin Commits to Oregon Ducks

    27 seconds ago
    junior-adams-washington
    Football

    REPORT: Oregon to Hire Junior Adams as Wide Receivers Coach, Co-Offensive Coordinator

    2 hours ago
    Kris Huston Alamo
    Football

    Oregon Wideouts Poised for Breakout 2022 Campaign

    17 hours ago
    Ryan Walk Colorado
    Football

    Ryan Walk Announces Return to Oregon for 2022 Season

    19 hours ago
    TJ Bass
    Football

    Oregon OL T.J. Bass Announces Return for 2022 Season

    20 hours ago
    Travis Dye Kris Hutson Alamo
    Football

    Five Takeaways From Oregon's Loss in the Alamo Bowl

    Dec 30, 2021
    Bryan McCledon Alamo 1
    Football

    What Bryan McClendon Said After Oregon Lost in the Alamo Bowl

    Dec 30, 2021
    penn-state-beaver-stadium
    Football

    REPORT: Oregon Hiring Joe Lorig as New Special Teams Coordinator

    Dec 30, 2021