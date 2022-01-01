BREAKING: 2023 DB Cole Martin Commits to Oregon Ducks

The highly-touted Arizona cornerback is the first pledge in the Ducks' 2023 class.

2023 defensive back Cole Martin has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on Twitter.

Martin's father, Demetrice Martin, was recently hired as Oregon's cornerbacks coach and pass game coordinator.

Martin, a 5'10", 175-pound cornerback from Basha High School in Chandler, Ariz., had interest from numerous Pac-12 schools, including USC, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State. He took visits to Colorado while his father was the cornerbacks coach there, USC, and Arizona.

Martin is the first commit in Oregon's 2023 class, and he is the first commit in Dan Lanning's premiere 2023 recruiting class as the Ducks' head coach.

Arizona is a state in which Oregon has emphasized in recruiting in recent years, landing elite players like Ty Thompson, Bram Walden, Jonah Miller, and Brandon Buckner in 2021. Chandler, Ariz., specifically has produced a number of starters for Oregon, including Johnny Johnson III, Dion Jordan, Tyler Shough, and Reggie Daniels.

Defensive back is an area of need for the Ducks in recruiting, given the youth that will be on the roster in 2022 due to departures from Mykael Wright and DJ James. The Ducks have Jalil Tucker signed to the 2022 class and Trejon Williams committed but yet to sign.

The addition of Martin from Lanning and his budding staff is impressive because of his two priorities with the Oregon staff/recruiting duties and helping Georgia prepare for Michigan in the College Football Playoff — and now Alabama in the national championship game. It's also impressive because most of the Oregon coaching staff, with the exception of Don Johnson, is new to the program.

Oregon has already hit the ground running in 2023. With an elite recruiting staff coming to Eugene, so should a perennial effort to land top-five recruiting classes in the country.

You may also like:

REPORT: Oregon to Hire Junior Adams as Wide Receivers Coach, Co-Offensive Coordinator

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE