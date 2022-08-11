Skip to main content

Oregon Starting Offensive Lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Dealing With Minor Injury

Aumavae played 710 total snaps at right tackle for the Ducks in 2021.

Starting right tackle Malaesala Aumave-Laulu has been noticeably absent from practice through five days of Oregon football fall camp. But a return is expected in the near future. 

“Minor ding, I think we will get him back here shortly,” head coach Dan Lanning told reporters following Tuesday's practice. 

Lanning expressed his happiness with his team's offensive line, especially the young players, for working hard in the absence of “Sala” and making the most of the opportunities to improve during live drills in practice.

READ MORE: Freshman WR Kyler Kasper impressing Kenny Dillingham, 'attacking' in fall camp

“I think that's really what this has created for us is an urgency as coaches to try some guys in different locations to improve our ability to be adaptable,” Lanning said.

Among the young players optimizing their reps are a trio of freshman that just arrived in Eugene. Lanning took time to acknowledge Josh Conerly Jr., one of the first major commitments to Oregon under the new head coach.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Kyler Kasper Oregon Fall Camp
Play
Football

Freshman Kyler Kasper Impressing Oregon OC, 'Attacking' in Fall Camp

Dillingham spoke fondly of the frehsman wide receiver's quick adjustments to college ball.

Ducks Digest
Dan Lanning August 9 Cropped
Play
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Breaks Down Fall Camp Practice No. 5

The latest updates from fall camp in Eugene.

Ducks Digest
Dante Moore Oregon Flex
Play
Recruiting

Trio of Oregon Commits Land on SI99 Prospect Rankings

Dante Moore continues to rise this summer, earning the number one spot.

Ducks Digest

“Josh Conerly had a good day,” Lanning said. “ He had a really good rep in a competition drill where we do kind of a one-on-one drill. He did a really good job. Seeing some good things from Dave [Iuli], seeing some good things from Kawika [Rogers], a lot of those young guys have done well up front.”

READ MORE: 2023 LB Jerry Mixon previews upcoming commitment 

With just over three weeks until the Ducks kick off their season, they hope to get Aumave-Laulu healthy soon ahead of what's expected to be the team's first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. He, Steven Jones, Alex Forsyth, TJ Bass, and Ryan Walk make up the group of returning offensive linemen who have a combined 80 starts for the Ducks in their careers.

Oregon football will need a cohesive line on September 3 when they face defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta.

Join the Community

Follow Eric on Twitter: @EricBerniker

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Kyler Kasper Oregon Fall Camp
Football

Freshman Kyler Kasper Impressing Oregon OC, 'Attacking' in Fall Camp

By Graham Metzker18 minutes ago
Dan Lanning August 9 Cropped
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Breaks Down Fall Camp Practice No. 5

By Max Torres16 hours ago
Dante Moore Oregon Flex
Recruiting

Trio of Oregon Commits Land on SI99 Prospect Rankings

By Graham MetzkerAug 10, 2022 9:51 AM EDT
Kenny Dillingham Spring Ball
Football

How Many Running Backs Will Get Touches For Oregon in 2022?

By Max TorresAug 9, 2022 8:12 PM EDT
Patrick Herbert
Football

FULL GO: Oregon TE Patrick Herbert Back to 100% in Fall Camp

By Max TorresAug 9, 2022 7:41 PM EDT
Jerry Mixon Sacred Heart
Recruiting

Jerry Mixon Previews College Commitment

By Max TorresAug 9, 2022 7:01 PM EDT
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Fall Camp Underway in Eugene

By Max TorresAug 8, 2022 8:11 PM EDT
Dante Moore King Cass Tech
Recruiting

SI Tabs Oregon Commit Dante Moore No. 1 Overall Recruit

By Josh ParkerAug 8, 2022 5:47 PM EDT