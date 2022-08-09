Things could be very close to heating up on the recruiting trail for Oregon.

Just earlier this week the Ducks' 2023 quarterback pledge Dante Moore was named the No. 1 overall recruit in the country by SI All-American.

Now, the Ducks could be on the verge of adding another talented recruit to their 2023 haul. Sacred Heart (San Francisco, Calif.) Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon will announce his commitment on Friday.

He previewed his decision with Ducks Digest and spoke about each of his final five schools: Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State, Missouri and UCLA.

Arizona

"They have a few of my teammates on their team. They're trying to bring a great class, turn the program around. Tucson is a good environment as well."

Arizona State

"Coach (Chris) Claiborne has done everything I want to do. Tempe is a great environment. They got the palm trees. Also I got a teammate of mine (RL Miller) that is committed to them as well. That'd be a plus playing with him."

Missouri

"Gotta put an SEC school in there. That's like the powerhouse of college football. Coach DJ, he showed a lot of love when I went to Texas to camp. Then later that day he offered me. I feel like Missouri has a great program for me, I can fit in there well as soon as a freshman."

Oregon

"Oregon was my dream school when I was a kid. They got a great background with coaches coming from Alabama, Georgia all the big-name schools. I feel like they're bringing special things to Oregon. You got great players coming in from my class. Just welcoming me and I feel very wanted down there."

UCLA

"They got great education there. Good environment. Just everybody dream of going to LA. Also Ken Norton is there. That would be a great plus going there."

As Mixon mulls over his final decision, he has a clear set of priorities for his college.

"Some place I feel comfortable at. Where I feel very wanted," he said. "Also playing in a great environment. Somewhere my parents can see me at. Somewhere I feel like I can be developed in three to four years and be in the NFL some day.

The senior linebacker is hoping to enrolling early at the school of his choice.

He will announce his commitment on Friday August 12 at 2:30 pm PT on the 247Sports YouTube channel.

