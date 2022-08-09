It feels like 2022 could be a year of breakouts for numerous players on the Oregon offense. Dont'e Thornton, Bryon Cardwell, Terrance Ferguson and Troy Franklin highlight some of the players fans are most excited to see in Kenny Dillingham's system.

One player that may have flown under the radar a bit is tight end Patrick Herbert. He's not a player fans aren't familiar with--they just haven't had a chance to see what he can do on the field.

Since coming to Oregon in the class of 2019, the Eugene native has battled multiple knee injuries. However, now in fall camp, Herbert is back to 100%.

"I feel good. Body feels good. Mentally I'm there," he told reporters following Monday's practice.

In an odd coincidence that has actually helped Herbert, he's had a teammate go through almost the same situation at his position that's helped him battle the frustration and challenges that have been thrown at him during his college career.

"It's been nice having Cam McCormick there with me," Herbert said. "He's been through it a few times so he's kind of led me through the whole process of it."

Put in the same situation, some athletes would move on from the sport and pursue other avenues, but not Herbert. He sees a bigger purpose in his trials and tribulations.

"It's a tough situation for sure. You don't wish it on anybody. But there's a plan for everything, so I'm just gonna keep working."

Being banged up the past couple of seasons have made it hard for him to get much on-field work, so he's made sure to keep his mind sharp and learn all he can about the game, sometimes extending beyond his own position and responsibilities--all in anticipation of a return to full go.

"Since I haven't been able to do a whole lot during last season and a little bit of the offseason, I've focused a lot on reading defenses," he said."Kind of understanding the playbook better, not just from the tight end position, but every receiver position, calls the centers are making, stuff like that."

Herbert will be on of many talented tight ends at Oregon's disposal this season, along with Terrance Ferguson, Moliki Matavao, Cam McCormick, Tyler Nanney and Terrell Tilmon.

