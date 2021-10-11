Oregon vs. UCLA Kickoff Time Announced

One of Oregon's biggest remaining games comes on the road once again.

Ever since the Ducks beat Ohio State in week two, they were viewed as the top dog in the Pac-12. Just one week earlier, UCLA upset LSU and make its own case for being one of the top schools out west.

Now we're less than two weeks away from seeing these two teams face when Oregon travels to Pasadena to play UCLA.

Oregon vs. UCLA will kick off on Saturday October 23 at 12:30 p.m. PT, per a UO press release Monday.

The game will be broadcast on either ESPN or ABC. No. 9 Oregon (4-1, 1-1) will face Cal on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Eugene and UCLA (4-2, 2-1) will hit the road to face Washington (2-3, 1-1) on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT.

