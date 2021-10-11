Oregon Opens as Early Favorite vs. Cal

    • October 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Oregon Opens as Betting Favorite vs. Cal

    What pick should you make for the Cal vs. Oregon game this Friday?
    Author:

    The Ducks return home to Autzen following an overtime loss to Stanford in week 5. Can they bounce back as favorite against Cal, who is also coming off a bye?

    California Golden Bears (1-4, 0-2) @ #9 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 1-1)

    7:30 PM PDT - ESPN

    Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Odds:

    Spread: CAL +13.5 (-105) | ORE -13.5 (-110)

    Moneyline: CAL (+450) | ORE (-568)

    Total: 55, Over: (-105) | Under: (-110)

    Oregon comes off the bye week just trying to get healthy and they will be healthier against Cal, but the big question is how will they fill the void that is left by CJ Verdell’s season-ending injury? That will be a major question for Oregon to figure out beginning this Friday.

    Also of note for the Ducks in this one, star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux will be out for the first half of this game due to a targeting penalty that came on the final drive of regulation in Oregon’s overtime loss to Stanford.

    As for the Golden Bears, this season has not gone well in any way for them so far. They’ve lost four games, three of them by one score so far before their last game when they laid an egg against Washington State, losing 21-6.

    Cal has proven to be a thorn in Oregon’s side over the past few years, beating the Ducks last year and holding the Justin Herbert-led offense to only 17 points in 2019. Now, Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter is on Oregon’s sideline as the Ducks hired him during the offseason following the departure of Andy Avalos.

    Oregon has had a lot to deal with over the past few weeks, with injuries to star players, questions on the quarterback position, and whether or not Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead will be available for this game after missing the Stanford game with a non-COVID related illness. 

    All of that makes me think the offense could get off to a slow start having to adjust to a new running back rotation. That, along with Cal’s offense not looking very strong this season makes me think this one will be a lower scoring game under the lights at Autzen.

    Nick’s Pick (2-2): Under 55

    Bradyn Swinson set to return for Oregon vs. Cal

