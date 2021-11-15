Oregon's Defensive Players of the Game vs. Washington State

The Ducks defense forced three turnovers on their way to a 38-24 win over the Cougars.

Oregon forced two interceptions and had a fumble-turned-touchback during their solid outing against Washington State. While the game was tied at half, the defense did a great job holding Washington State to just three points until a late garbage time touchdown. Here’s three players on Oregon’s defense that stood out on Saturday.

Kayvon Thibodeaux - Defensive End

Thibodeaux just continues to terrorize offensive lines whenever he steps on the field. His ability to get past linemen is fantastic and him just being present on Oregon’s defensive line makes this team so much more dangerous.

The defensive end finished the night with six tackles, all of which were solo, and two big sacks for the Ducks, one of which forced a punt which allowed Oregon to take the first lead of the game.

The NFL-hopeful requires so much attention it allows other players to impact the game as well as himself. Against most teams, you either double team him or he’s getting to the quarterback.

Verone McKinley III - Safety

The general continues to prove why he is deserving of that nickname. McKinley’s has an ability to force takeovers that is one of the strongest in the country. After Saturday evening’s game, McKinley has forced five interceptions, which is tied for the second most by any player in this country.

McKinley also tackled well, having eight total tackles, with five of them being solo efforts. His tackle total was the highest of anyone in the game.

The sophomore continues to be the leader that this Ducks defense needs, and he leads by example with the way that he plays.

Jamal Hill - Safety

Hill was the Oregon defender that forced the de Laura fumble into the endzone for a touchback at the beginning of the game. That play was a game-changing play. If Washington State scores there on the third play of the game they have a completely different momentum moving forward.

Oregon’s offense proceeded to score 14 consecutive points after this turnover which gave Oregon all the momentum that they needed to carry on for a win.

Hill also played well the rest of the game, with a pass deflection complimented by six tackles in the game, three of which were by himself.

Honorable Mention: Brandon Dorlus - Defensive Tackle

Brandon Dorlus continues to prove he has what it takes to make it to the big leagues. While he didn’t record any tackles against the Cougars, it’s his ability to create pressure that has been so valuable for Oregon.

Dorlus is another player that requires attention from offensive lines. The best part about that is it’s hard to contain Dorlus AND Thibodeaux. Throughout the game there were times where Dorlus was pushing the line so much it allowed other defenders to make a play. One of Thibodeaux’s sack was a direct result of pressure generated by Dorlus.

Dorlus was also able to make a great deflection on a pass on third down to force a punt.

Oregon’s defense continues to impress so far this season, and with just two more conference games, the Ducks will continue to need their defense to play with passion.

