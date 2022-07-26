Pac-12 Announces 24 Student Athletes Set to Attend Media Day This Week
The Pac-12 conference has released the names of which athletes will accompany their head coaches to Los Angeles for Pac-12 Media Day this week.
Pac-12 Media Day is set to begin on Friday at 8:00 a.m. with opening remarks from Commissioner George Kliavkoff. Senior Associate Commissioner of Football Operations Merton Hands and Stanford Athletic Director and Chair of the Pac-12 Athletic Directors Committee Bernard Muir will also speak.
Athletes expected to be in attendance are listed below.
Oregon (10-4, 7-2 Pac-12 in 2021)
OL Alex Forsyth
OLB DJ Johnson
Head coach Dan Lanning will hold his media availability at 9:15 a.m. and we'll hear from Forsyth and Johnson as well.
Arizona (1-11, 1-8 Pac-12 in 2021)
WR Jacob Cowing
S Christian Young
Arizona State (8-5, 6-3 Pac-12 in 2021)
OL LaDarius Henderson
LB Kyle Soelle
California (5-7, 4-5 Pac-12 in 2021)
OL Matthew Cindric
S Daniel Scott
Colorado (4-8, 3-6 Pac-12 in 2021)
OL Casey Roddick
ILB Robert Barnes
Oregon State (7-6, 5-4 Pac-12 in 2021)
TE Luke Musgrave
DB Alex Austin
Stanford (3-9, 2-7 Pac-12 in 2021)
QB Tanner McKee
CB Kyu Blu Kelly
UCLA (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12 in 2021)
OL Jon Gaines II
DB Stephan Blaylock
USC (4-8, 3-6 Pac-12 in 2021)
QB Caleb Williams
LB Shane Lee
Utah (10-4, 8-1 Pac-12 in 2021)
*Defending Pac-12 champions
QB Cameron Rising
CB Clark Phillips II
Washington (4-8, 3-6 Pac-12 in 2021)
OL Jaxson Kirkland
DB Alex Cook
Washington State (7-6, 6-3 Pac-12 in 2021)
QB Cameron Ward
EDGE Ron Stone Jr.
