Pac-12 Announces 24 Student Athletes Set to Attend Media Day This Week

Pac-12 Media Day will take place on Friday July 29 in Los Angeles.
The Pac-12 conference has released the names of which athletes will accompany their head coaches to Los Angeles for Pac-12 Media Day this week.

Pac-12 Media Day is set to begin on Friday at 8:00 a.m. with opening remarks from Commissioner George Kliavkoff. Senior Associate Commissioner of Football Operations Merton Hands and Stanford Athletic Director and Chair of the Pac-12 Athletic Directors Committee Bernard Muir will also speak.

Athletes expected to be in attendance are listed below.

Oregon (10-4, 7-2 Pac-12 in 2021)

OL Alex Forsyth

OLB DJ Johnson

Head coach Dan Lanning will hold his media availability at 9:15 a.m. and we'll hear from Forsyth and Johnson as well.

Arizona (1-11, 1-8 Pac-12 in 2021)

WR Jacob Cowing

S Christian Young

Arizona State (8-5, 6-3 Pac-12 in 2021)

OL LaDarius Henderson 

LB Kyle Soelle 

California (5-7, 4-5 Pac-12 in 2021)

OL Matthew Cindric

S Daniel Scott

Colorado (4-8, 3-6 Pac-12 in 2021)

OL Casey Roddick

ILB Robert Barnes

READ MORE: Punter Tom Snee leaving Oregon Football to prioritize mental health

Oregon State (7-6, 5-4 Pac-12 in 2021)

TE Luke Musgrave

DB Alex Austin

Stanford (3-9, 2-7 Pac-12 in 2021)

QB Tanner McKee

CB Kyu Blu Kelly

UCLA (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12 in 2021)

OL Jon Gaines II

DB Stephan Blaylock

USC (4-8, 3-6 Pac-12 in 2021)

QB Caleb Williams 

LB Shane Lee

Utah (10-4, 8-1 Pac-12 in 2021)

*Defending Pac-12 champions

QB Cameron Rising 

CB Clark Phillips II

Washington (4-8, 3-6 Pac-12 in 2021)

OL Jaxson Kirkland 

DB Alex Cook

Washington State (7-6, 6-3 Pac-12 in 2021)

QB Cameron Ward

EDGE Ron Stone Jr. 

