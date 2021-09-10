Pittman Remains Confident in Anthony Brown

Some fans came away unimpressed by Brown’s first start, but his receivers still believe in him and what he brings to the team.

Oregon players are preparing for what could potentially be the biggest game of their collegiate careers this weekend as they travel to Ohio to face the Buckeyes in a matchup between two teams ranked inside the top 15.

A talking point for the Ducks over the past couple days has been the quarterback play. There is a rift between fans that want to see veteran senior Anthony Brown continue to start, while others may prefer that the team turn to another signal caller.

Although still being listed as the starter, some fans were quick to criticize Brown’s performance. He struggled against Fresno State and missed a couple key passes on third downs. Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead described his quarterback's debut as "solid", and noted there was a lot of room for improvement.

The Oregon quarterback finished the game 15 of 24 passing for 172 yards. He threw a nice 32-yard touchdown and had a 30 yard game-winning rushing touchdown. Brown did what he needed to in order to take home the win.

For some, barely beating Fresno State at home wasn’t good enough, as playing against Ohio State on their turf presents a far tougher challenge for the Ducks.

Despite some fans not being all-in on Brown, the Oregon players are. Mycah Pittman was quick to defend his quarterback against criticism earlier this week.

“Anthony is a guy who's a beast,” the third-year wide receiver said. “I really don’t care what Twitter says."

Pittman went on to say that he believes that Brown will end up being one of the top quarterbacks in the country.

“He’s super talented, and even if you guys don’t think he had the best game, I’m telling you that he has so much potential to be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.”

Oregon will have to open up their playbook more this weekend against Ohio State and let Anthony Brown take more shots down the field to take advantage of all the weapons the Ducks have on offense.

“I think we’re gonna let it loose against Ohio State and he’s gonna show his true colors because he’s very poised, he’s a fifth-year senior. I trust him. I really do.”

The Ducks will really need Brown to step up for the game against the Buckeyes, as he’ll lead the offense in the midst of a roaring crowd at the Shoe. Ohio State gave up 205 yards through the air against Minnesota, and 203 yards on the ground. The Ducks will need their fifth-year senior to facilitate the offense.

Oregon hopes that Anthony Brown will let it fly against the Buckeyes this Saturday.The Buckeyes have one of the most efficient offenses in the country and are favored by 14.5.

