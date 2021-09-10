Keys to the Game: Defense

For Oregon to contain Ohio State’s electric offense, the Ducks will need everyone’s best game.

The Buckeyes have one of the most explosive offenses in the country. If Oregon can check these boxes they'll put themselves in a good spot.

1. Contain the best wide receiver corps in college football

When you start looking at Ohio State, the first thing that comes to mind are the electric receivers that they have, and it all starts with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. That tandem is widely regarded as the best wide receiver duo in college football, as they both have the size and speed to wreak havoc anywhere on the field and at any time.

So how do you contain this nuclear arsenal the Buckeyes have? They'll have to play a lot more disciplined and physical than they did against Fresno State last week. You don't necessarily need to shut them down--that'd be a tall order for any defense, but at least limit their explosive plays and don't miss those initial tackles.

I do not envy Rod Chance’s job with his corners this week, but having DJ James and Jamal Hill back will definitely help. Mykael Wright will have an opportunity to show why he's a future NFL cornerback, and the rest of the secondary will have to play the games of their lives.

2. Win the turnover battle

The Ducks were able to do it against Fresno State, and they'll need to do it against Ohio State to have a legit shot.

If the offense sputters like it did against Fresno State, the Ducks are going to need some sparks to build momentum, which will perhaps be more crucial than ever in a game of this magnitude. Forcing turnovers could help set up the offense with good field position and make it easier for the Ducks to put up points.

One point new defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter has made clear, is that he believes he can teach forcing turnovers, and the early returns were promising with three former 5-stars Kayvon Thibodeaux, Noah Sewell, and Justin Flowe all forcing turnovers in week 1.

Forcing turnovers was a calling card of other solid defenses Oregon has had in the past, including the 2014 team with DeForeset Buckner and Arik Armstead and the 2019 Rose Bowl team with Troy Dye and Jevon Holland. In fact, against the Buckeyes in the inaugural College Football Playoff in 2015, the defense actually forced multiple fumbles to keep it close, but they could not stop Ezekiel Elliott to keep it that way.

3. Unleash Kayvon Thibodeaux

Head Coach Mario Cristobal has been playing coy about Thibodeaux’s availability for the game on Saturday, but the signs are pointing to him giving it a go. Now, that doesn’t mean he will be 100% for the game by any means, but the Ducks need him more than ever and even a less than 100% Thibodeaux is still a lot to handle for Ohio State.

While Ohio State is clearly a heavy favorite for this game, Oregon will have the best player on the field when facing them.

I'm a believer in the idea in if you have the best player, you have a chance. It would take an extraordinary effort from Thibodeaux to single-handedly change the game in Oregon’s favor, but he has the talent to do just that.

Getting pressure on CJ Stroud early could rattle the freshman, and force him to get the ball out earlier than he would otherwise like to. When you consider that this will be just his second college start, you want to do everything you can to make it a long day for him and knock him off his game.

If KT can have a great game, it'll open up opportunities for Brandon Dorlus and others to have more space to work and give the secondary a chance to be more aggressive. Bradyn Swinson and Mase Funa also flashed off the edge in game one, and the Ducks will need a total team effort.

If Oregon is in this game late, it will almost certainly be due in part to Thibodeaux's electricity and the disruption he can cause.

