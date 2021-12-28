ROUNDTABLE: Predicting Oregon vs. Oklahoma in Valero Alamo Bowl

The Ducks will be without a number of key pieces as they face Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.

The Oregon Ducks (10-3, 7-3 Pac-12) conclude their 2021 season against the Oklahoma Sooners (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Tex. Oregon is coming off of two straight blowout losses to Utah, including in the Pac-12 Championship Game, while Oklahoma snapped its six-year streak of being Big 12 champions.

How will the much-anticipated 2021 season finale go down?

Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen)

While most are looking ahead to the Dan Lanning era, the 2021 Oregon Ducks have one final game under (some of) the old coaching staff, and I don't think it’ll go well. Both the Ducks and Sooners have had a share of opt outs and former head coaches who left seemingly overnight. However, the Sooners brought back a program legend that had been involved with the team still in Bob Stoops. The Ducks have an interim head coach who could be on his way out, along with others on the Ducks staff. It’s easy to assume those coaches are thinking ahead to their next stops and Oregon will pay the price.

Last time Oregon played a bowl game after its head coach left the program, that team got decimated in the Las Vegas Bowl, and that was with Justin Herbert behind center. I have less faith in the 2021 Ducks with Anthony Brown starting.

It’s possible both Oklahoma and Oregon want to prove its old coach made a mistake and play like it, but I think it’s far more likely we see a similar game script as the 2021 Fiesta Bowl. Oregon comes out sloppy, Oklahoma looks like it wants to be there, the Ducks horrid defensive line depth causes the Sooners to march down the field, and it’s a rough watch all evening.

Prediction: Oklahoma 31 Oregon 13

Dylan Reubenking (@drksportsnews)

Since the last time the Ducks have been on the football field, an entire saga of turnover has unfolded within the Oregon program, but there is still a game left to be played. Oklahoma has gone through a similar situation, making it a battle between two respected programs each represented by interim head coaches.

The Ducks will be without a number of really important players, and I'm not sure that they'll have enough firepower to keep up with Oklahoma, who will also be missing key players. For Oregon to win, young players at nearly every position must step up on the big stage, but I think Caleb Williams and the Sooners' offense will be too much to handle.

Prediction: Oklahoma 38 Oregon 24

Nick Battey (@nickbat22)

Oregon and Oklahoma are two teams in very similar spots coming into this game on Wednesday. Both are with interim coaches and have had to deal with many opt-outs/transfers, so it's very tough to know exactly who is going to be on the field and play for these teams.

With that at play, I believe whichever team shows up and wants it more in this game is going to win. In that case, I believe Bob Stoops will have his players ready to play. Caleb Williams is a significantly better quarterback than Anthony Brown, and I believe that will be another reason why Oklahoma wins the Alamo Bowl.

Prediction: Oklahoma 38 Oregon 21

John Rustik (@J_rustik)

While it’s only been a couple of weeks, it has felt like it’s been an entire year since the last time the Ducks stepped onto the field. With the amount of turmoil surrounding coaching changes and player transfers, it is going to be very difficult for the Ducks to look the sharpest they’ve looked all season.

At the same time, Oklahoma is also feeling the aches of coaching change, with Head Coach Lincoln Riley jumping to Pac-12 foe USC. Both teams are going to have a tough time shaking off all the drama to prepare for the last football game of the season.

That being said, I really could see this game going either way. Oregon could come out looking determined and make a big statement for the program, or it could get blown off the field like we saw in the Pac-12 Championship. I do think the Ducks will come out determined and their offense will be able to find enough points against a defense that has lacked consistency.



Prediction: Oregon 35 Oklahoma 31

Max Torres (@mtorressports)

Both of these teams are programs in transition with interim head coaches, which sets the stage for one of the most unique bowl games we've seen in a while.

The Ducks and the Sooners will be without a lot of their key players due to opt outs, but I think Oregon will be affected more in this regard. Their youth in the secondary will be tested without Mykael Wright and DJ James, and they're missing some contributors along the defensive line as well which has resulted in true freshman Jackson Powers-Johnson flipping to defense for this game.

If Anthony Brown starts as expected, Caleb Williams gives Oklahoma the advantage at quarterback. I don't think the Ducks will be able to keep up with the Sooners and it could be ugly if Oregon doesn't show some fight and play with consistency.

Prediction: Oklahoma 35 Oregon 20

REPORT: Oregon Set to Hire Tosh Lupoi as Defensive Coordinator

