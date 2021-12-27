REPORT: Oregon to Hire Tosh Lupoi as Defensive Coordinator

Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    REPORT: Oregon to Hire Jaguars DL Coach Tosh Lupoi as Defensive Coordinator

    Lupoi has coached in the NFL for the last three seasons after 11 years at the college level.
    New Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning has seemingly prioritized three things when finding new colleagues to work with in Eugene: NFL experience, youth, and recruiting. He checked all three boxes with the latest reported addition to his coaching staff.

    Oregon has reportedly hired Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Line Coach Tosh Lupoi to be its next defensive coordinator, as first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

    Oregon announced Dec. 17 that Baylor Special Teams Coordinator and Safeties Coach Matt Powledge as co-defensive coordinator. 

    Lupoi is in the middle of his first season as the defensive line coach for the Jaguars and his third season in the NFL. He will finish out the year with the 2-13 Jaguars, who have two games remaining in the regular season.

    He spent his first year with the Cleveland Browns in 2019, coaching players like Myles Garrett, Sheldon Richardson, and Olivier Vernon. He coached the Atlanta Falcons' defensive line in 2020, highlighted by Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett.

    Prior to his NFL career, Lupoi spent five seasons at Alabama, three of which as the co-defensive coordinator (2016-17) and defensive coordinator (2018). He began his tenure in Tuscaloosa as a defensive assistant in 2014 before being promoted to the outside linebackers coach in 2015 and making the jump to co-defensive coordinator the following year.

    Lupoi helped the Crimson Tide qualify for the College Football Playoff in all five seasons during his tenure, including winning two national championships. Alabama led the nation in scoring defense twice while he was the co-defensive coordinator and was top 10 in the nation in total defense in all three years.

    Lupoi worked with Lanning in Tuscaloosa in 2015, as Lanning was a graduate assistant with the Crimson Tide.

    The Heyward, Calif., native and new Oregon defensive coordinator returns to the Pac-12 where he kicked off his coaching career. He first served as the defensive line coach at California, his alma mater where he played for four years, before a two-year stint at Washington coaching the defensive line. 

    Lupoi's rise to the NFL was quick, but he earned each promotion he received by being an elite recruiter and developing players to the next level. Even early in his coaching career, Cal landed two top-15 recruiting classes in the nation with help from his efforts.

    His recruiting prowess and coaching ability will be key in developing a young Oregon defense, as well as continuing to bring elite talent to Eugene.

