Projecting Oregon's Defensive Two-Deep in 2022 Season
Oregon's defense showed a ton of promise early on in the 2021 season, however the true starting 11 only got to play together for one half of football all year.
The defense was forcing turnovers at an insane clip and with the injuries came a decline in that category. With Verone McKinley, Mykael Wright and potentially DJ James not expected to be with the team next year, the secondary figures to be the group that looks the most different.
Here's an early look at how the defensive depth chart might shake out.
Defensive tackle
Sam 'Taki' Taimani
Keyon Ware-Hudson or Kristian Williams
Nose tackle
Popo Aumavae
Keanu Williams
Defensive end
Brandon Dorlus
Sua’ava Poti
Outside linebacker
Bradyn Swinson
Treven Ma’ae
Will Linebacker
Justin Flowe
Jackson LaDuke
Mike linebacker
Noah Sewell
Keith Brown
Outside linebacker
Mase Funa
Adrian Jackson or Jake Shipley
STAR (Safety)
Jeffrey Bassa
Jamal Hill
Cornerback
Christian Gonzalez
Trikweze Bridges
Safety
Steve Stephens IV
Bryan Addison
Projecting Oregon's Defensive Two-Deep Heading Into 2022
A way-too-early look at the Ducks' defense next season
Projecting Oregon's Offensive Two-Deep Heading Into 2022
A way-too-early look at the Ducks' offense next season
Kris Hutson Named Ducks Digest's 2021 Most Improved Offensive Player
Hutson shook off some early season mistakes and stepped up for the Ducks when they needed him most
Safety
Bennett Williams
Daymon David
Cornerback
Dontae Manning
Avante Dickerson or Jaylin Davies or Jalil Tucker
Special Teams
Place kicker
Camden Lewis
Cristiano Palazzo
Kick offs
Camden Lewis
Will Hutchinson
Punter
Tom Snee
Race Mahlum
Kick return
Kris Hutson
Seven McGee
Punt return
Seven McGee OR
Kris Hutson
Long snapper
Karsten Battles
Peyton Yanagi
Holder
Tom Snee
Race Mahlum
You may also like:
Projecting Oregon's offensive two-deep heading into 2022
Join the Community
Follow Nick on Twitter: @nickbat22
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Join the discussion on our forums HERE