Projecting Oregon's Offensive Two-Deep Heading Into 2022

Taking an early look at Oregon's offensive depth chart for next season.

As the Ducks enter the Dan Lanning era, Oregon has a ton of talent and a lot to look forward to in the new year. There are still multiple decisions left for players on the roster to make as running backs Travis Dye, CJ Verdell, tight end DJ Johnson and long snapper Karsten Battles all have until Feb. 4 to opt-out of the NFL Draft and return to Oregon for their super senior seasons.

There are also multiple draft-eligible Juniors who still have decisions to make, as well as the February signing period and transfer portal, so the roster will always be changing.

With that being said here is an early mock Oregon football depth chart for the 2022 season.

*Italics=decision pending on 2022*

Quarterback

Bo Nix

Ty Thompson or Jay Butterfield

Running Back

Travis Dye or CJ Verdell

Byron Cardwell

Wide receiver

Troy Franklin

Isaah Crocker

Wide receiver

Dont’e Thornton

Isaiah Brevard

Slot wide receiver

Kris Hutson

Seven McGee

Tight end

Moliki Matavao or Terrance Ferguson

DJ Johnson or Spencer Webb or Patrick Herbert

Left tackle

TJ Bass

Dawson Jaramillo

Left guard

Ryan Walk

Faaope Laloulu

Center

Alex Forsyth

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Right guard

Steven Jones

Marcus Harper

Right tackle

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Jaylen Jeffers

