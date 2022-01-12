Projecting Oregon's Offensive Two-Deep Heading Into 2022

Projecting Oregon's Offensive Two-Deep in 2022 Season
As the Ducks enter the Dan Lanning era, Oregon has a ton of talent and a lot to look forward to in the new year. There are still multiple decisions left for players on the roster to make as running backs Travis Dye, CJ Verdell, tight end DJ Johnson and long snapper Karsten Battles all have until Feb. 4 to opt-out of the NFL Draft and return to Oregon for their super senior seasons.
There are also multiple draft-eligible Juniors who still have decisions to make, as well as the February signing period and transfer portal, so the roster will always be changing.
With that being said here is an early mock Oregon football depth chart for the 2022 season.
*Italics=decision pending on 2022*
Quarterback
Bo Nix
Ty Thompson or Jay Butterfield
Running Back
Travis Dye or CJ Verdell
Byron Cardwell
Wide receiver
Troy Franklin
Isaah Crocker
Wide receiver
Dont’e Thornton
Isaiah Brevard
Slot wide receiver
Kris Hutson
Seven McGee
Tight end
Moliki Matavao or Terrance Ferguson
DJ Johnson or Spencer Webb or Patrick Herbert
Left tackle
TJ Bass
Dawson Jaramillo
Left guard
Ryan Walk
Faaope Laloulu
Center
Alex Forsyth
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Right guard
Steven Jones
Marcus Harper
Right tackle
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
Jaylen Jeffers
