Report: Oregon Freshman RB Trey Benson Enters Transfer Portal

Oregon Freshman Running Back Trey Benson Enters Transfer Portal, Per Report
Oregon freshman running back Trey Benson has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Matt Zenitz.
Benson came to Eugene as a 4-star signee in the 2020 recruiting class out of Saint Joseph Catholic High School in Greenville, Miss. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound back chose the Ducks over offers from Mississippi State, Florida State and Penn State among others.
He was recruited primarily by former running backs coach Jim Mastro, who will not be with the Ducks in 2022.
Benson rushed for 22 yards and one touchdown on six carries during the 2021 season. He appeared in nine games and missed all of 2020 due to injury.
He becomes the second running back to enter the portal this week, as redshirt freshman running back Sean Dollars entered the portal on Tuesday.
Oregon's running back room now only has two backs guaranteed to be on the roster in 2022 in Byron Cardwell and Seven McGee, as Dan Lanning and his staff await NFL decisions from veterans C.J. Verdell and Travis Dye.
