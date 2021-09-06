Reubenking's Roundup: Recapping a Wild First Week of Pac-12 Football

The Pac-12 had some mighty highs and some embarrassing lows in the first week of the college football season.

What a feeling it is to spend an entire day watching college football once again. If you're like me, you were up early for College GameDay and up late watching Utah State pull off the upset on the Palouse.

There was a good amount of wackiness throughout the day, especially in the Pac-12 Conference. Only one Pac-12 North team was victorious this weekend, while the South looked like one of the stronger divisions in the Power 5.

Let's break down what we saw from the Pac-12 this weekend.

#24 Utah Rolls Past FCS Foe Weber State 40-17 (Thursday)

Utah running back Tavion Thomas (9) runs for a touchdown against Weber State. © Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The game was delayed for a while due to lightning in the area, but Utah put up a solid all-around performance against one of the best teams in the FCS. Tavion Thomas looked like the next star at running back, putting up 107 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries. Baylor transfer quarterback Charlie Brewer was solid, tossing for 233 yards and two scores, but the star of the night was linebacker Devin Lloyd. Lloyd logged 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception on Saturday. He will be the anchor of the Utah defense all year.

#25 Arizona State Stumps Southern Utah 41-14 (Thursday)

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) carries the ball against Southern Utah. © Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Remember the names Rachaad White and DeaMonte Trayanum. The duo was automatic for the Sun Devils on very limited touches — White ran for 58 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries while Trayanum put up 52 yards and two touchdowns of his own on six carries.

Jayden Daniels left early due to cramps, and the passing offense was pretty limited as well. Daniels was 10-for-12 with 132 yards and also had 40 rushing yards before his exit. The Sun Devils ran the ball more than twice as much as they passed.

Antonio Pierce's defense might be pretty scary in 2021. The Sun Devils forced four turnovers, including three on the first four Southern Utah drives.

Colorado Runs Over Northern Colorado 35-7 (Friday)

Colorado running back Jared Broussard (23) sprints along the sideline against Northern Colorado. Credit:© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

If you want to talk about impressive rushing offenses, Colorado ran 49 times and averaged almost six yards per carry. Jarek Broussard, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year, picked up where he left off last year with 101 total yards and a touchdown.

The offense looked rough with new starting quarterback Brendon Lewis early, going three-and-out on the first two drives and scoreless in the first quarter. The passing offense will be a work in progress, but the run game will keep the Buffs in most games and will be crucial next week when Texas A&M comes to Boulder.

Defensively, Colorado looked great under first-year coordinator Chris Wilson, allowing just 20 rushing yards and recording three sacks and an interception.

Stanford Falls to Kansas State 24-7 at AT&T Stadium

Kansas State defensive tackle Eli Huggins (92) sacks Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee (18). © Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford offense was putrid on Saturday, totaling just 233 yards and failing to score for the first 57 minutes. David Shaw used two quarterbacks — Jack West and Tanner McKee — and neither looked impressive.

The run game was especially sour, recording just 39 rushing yards and 1.8 yards per carry.

Kansas State ran all over a Stanford team that usually prides itself on solid run defense, with 200 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns.

The schedule doesn't ease up for Stanford, who goes to the Coliseum to face USC next Saturday.

#11 Oregon Survives Fresno State 31-24

Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown stiff-arms Fresno State defensive end David Perales. Scott Boldt

Anthony Brown's first start saw him score the go-ahead rushing touchdown on fourth down with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Ducks are happy with the win but at a high cost. Kayvon Thibodeaux left the game with a foot/ankle sprain, and Dru Mathis it looks will be out a while with a potentially serious knee injury.

Oregon's defense made clutch plays to stall Fresno State from securing the victory. The team will need to play much better if it hopes to take down Ohio State in Columbus next week.

READ MORE: Oregon Escapes Fresno State 31-24 in Opening Win

#15 USC Rolls Against San Jose State 30-7

USC running back Keontay Ingram (28) escapes a tackle from a San Jose State defender. © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans made light work of the reigning Mountain West champions. There were signs of an effective rushing attack for USC for the first time in a while, with Texas transfer Keontay Ingram leading the way with 86 yards.

USC's defense looks legit as well, picking off Spartans' quarterback Nick Starkel twice, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

Drake London added to the argument that he is the best receiver in the conference, catching 12 passes for 137 yards.

Oregon State Loses to Purdue in Thriller 30-21

Purdue wide receiver Broc Thompson (29) jukes Oregon State defensive back Alex Austin (5). © Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

In one of the wildest games of the week, Oregon State traveled to West Lafayette and put up a fight against a Big Ten opponent, albeit not one of the stronger ones. Colorado transfer Sam Noyer started the game, but the passing offense was ineffective, and Jonathan Smith opted for Chance Nolan, which opened things up in the fourth quarter.

The Beavers scored just seven points through the first three quarters, entering the fourth trailing 16-7. The two teams traded blows in the fourth quarter, with the Boilermakers getting the last laugh with two minutes left after the Beavers brought the game within two points.

#20 Washington Stunned by Montana 13-7

Washington quarterback Dylan Morris (9) avoids a sack and looks to throw against Montana. © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Not many more embarrassing losses in college football on Saturday than this one. Washington was a 22.5-point favorite at home against an "inferior" FCS opponent.

Dylan Morris led the Huskies down the field on a nine-play, 78-yard touchdown drive on the opening possession, and they never got past the Montana 28-yard line after that.

The Huskies had opportunity after opportunity to put points on the board and failed countless times. Morris threw three interceptions, including one on the final drive, which is as salt in the wound. Is it Sam Huard time in Seattle?

UCLA Upsets #16 LSU 38-27 in Signature Win for Chip Kelly

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) carries the ball against LSU. © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Imagine reading that headline two years ago. Chip Kelly is finally winning big games at UCLA and has his team well on its way to its first bowl game in his tenure. The Bruins offense ripped LSU's defense to shreds, totaling 470 yards including a remarkable 260 passing yards on just nine completions.

Zach Charbonnet has certified himself as a star for the Bruins. He now has 223 rushing yards on just 17 carries this season.

The Bruins have a real chance to take the Pac-12 South this season.

Cal Falls to Nevada 22-17

Nevada cornerback Isaiah Essissima (2) intercepts a pass intended for Cal wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter (10). © Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

There is no doubt that Carson Strong is one of the top quarterbacks in the country and will be a rich man in the NFL someday. But the Golden Bears defense did a great job holding that prolific Nevada offense to just 22 points.

Where the Golden Bears went wrong was their playcalling. The rushing attack was surprisingly effective in the first half, with Damien Moore taking the load of the carries, but they completely abandoned it in the second half.

It’s a new year, but it looks like it could be another stale offense for Cal. However, that defense will keep the Bears in games this year.

Arizona's Comeback Attempt Against BYU Falls Short in 24-16 Loss

BYU wide receiver Neil Pau'u (2) evades the tackle attempt of Arizona cornerback Isaiah Rutherford (2). © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

This was an impressive first game for Head Coach Jedd Fisch to build off of. The Wildcats were the poplar choice to finish last in the conference, but they put up quite the fight against BYU in Las Vegas. Gunner Cruz came in and led an efficient passing offense, throwing for 336 yards and completing over 75% of his passes.

Stanley Berryhill III will give a bunch of Pac-12 defenses problems this season, as he set career highs in receptions (12) and receiving yards (102). Overall, the Wildcats outgained the Cougars 426 to 370 in a sign that perhaps they will be more competitive than originally thought.

Washington State Shocked by Utah State 26-23

Washington State running back Max Borghi (21) tries to jump over Utah State safety Shaq Bond (4). © James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Utah State is projected to finish toward the bottom of the Mountain West, but you wouldn't know it from watching the Aggies topple the Cougars in Pullman, especially the way they fought in the fourth quarter.

Washington State led 20-6 after three quarters, but Logan Bonner and the Aggies offense came alive with two lengthy touchdown drives to take the lead. Bonner threw a go-ahead touchdown with 18 seconds left and converted the two-point conversion to take the lead for good.

A Cougars offense being held to 23 points and 360 total yards is concerning, and the quarterback battle between Jayden de Laura and Jarrett Guarantano still remains unsolved after Guarantano started and de Laura entered in relief after the former left due to injury.

