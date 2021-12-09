REPORT: Mario Cristobal Seeking to Add Several Oregon Assistants to Miami Staff
It's four days since Mario Cristobal left Oregon, and he's already working on building his staff at his next stop.
According to a report from Football Scoops' Scott Roussel, Cristobal is looking to bring over multiple coaches from the Ducks' staff.
"Among the group are associate head coach / offensive line Alex Mirabal, receivers / pass game coordinator Bryan McClendon, running backs / run game coordinator Jim Mastro, co-defensive coordinator / inside linebackers coach Ken Wilson and head strength coach Aaron Feld," the report states.
Mirabal and Feld were expected to follow Cristobal back to his hometown of Miami, however Mastro, Wilson, and McClendon are the new names that emerged on Thursday. McClendon is the biggest wildcard of the bunch, seeing that he's the current interim head coach for the Ducks as the team prepares to face Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl later this month.
The report also states that Ken Wilson is meeting with Nevada on Thursday and could return to Reno as the program's head coach. The news of Cristobal's hopes to bring numerous assistants with him only serves to turn up the pressure for Oregon to make its next hire at head coach.
REPORT: Mario Cristobal Seeking to add Several Oregon Assistants to Miami Staff
The former Oregon head coach is quickly going to work at his new school
REPORT: DJ James Enters Transfer Portal
James was a steady contributor for Oregon in 2021
NCAA Grants Taylor Hosendove Eligibility for 2021 Season
The Ducks gain a valuable piece of this year's squad
You may also like:
REPORT: DJ James enters transfer portal
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox