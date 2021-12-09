Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    REPORT: Mario Cristobal Seeking to Add Several Oregon Assistants to Miami Staff

    It sounds like Cristobal is attempting to bring over multiple staffers to the Sunshine State.
    Author:

    It's four days since Mario Cristobal left Oregon, and he's already working on building his staff at his next stop. 

    According to a report from Football Scoops' Scott Roussel, Cristobal is looking to bring over multiple coaches from the Ducks' staff. 

    "Among the group are associate head coach / offensive line Alex Mirabal, receivers / pass game coordinator Bryan McClendon, running backs / run game coordinator Jim Mastro, co-defensive coordinator / inside linebackers coach Ken Wilson and head strength coach Aaron Feld," the report states. 

    Mirabal and Feld were expected to follow Cristobal back to his hometown of Miami, however Mastro, Wilson, and McClendon are the new names that emerged on Thursday. McClendon is the biggest wildcard of the bunch, seeing that he's the current interim head coach for the Ducks as the team prepares to face Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl later this month. 

    The report also states that Ken Wilson is meeting with Nevada on Thursday and could return to Reno as the program's head coach. The news of Cristobal's hopes to bring numerous assistants with him only serves to turn up the pressure for Oregon to make its next hire at head coach.

    REPORT: DJ James enters transfer portal

