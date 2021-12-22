Skip to main content
    REPORT: Dan Lanning Set to Hire Steelers' Adrian Klemm as Offensive Line Coach

    Dan Lanning is closing in on another hire.
    Author:

    Wednesday has been a day flush with coaching news and it isn't slowing down.

    Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning is set to hire Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm for the same position at Oregon, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

    In 2021 the Oregon offensive line was coached by Alex Mirabal, Mario Cristobal and Graduate Assistant Kirk Barron among others. 

    This year is Klemm's first leading the offensive line in Pittsburgh after spending the previous two seasons as the assistant offensive line coach. Prior to landing on Mike Tomlin's staff he worked with the offensive line at UCLA from 2012-2016 while also serving as associate head coach and run game coordinator. 

    Klemm was a four-year starter during his playing days at the University of Hawaii and also has experience as a recruiting coordinator from his earlier coaching days at SMU. Rittenberg's report states that Klemm is expected to finish the season with the Steelers, currently 7-6-1, before joining the Ducks in Eugene.

    Oregon's offensive line is slated to lose at least two players in veterans George Moore and Malaesala Auamvae-Laulu. Center Alex Forsyth announced his plans to return to Oregon next season during this season. 

    Steelers Helmet
    Play
    Football

    REPORT: Oregon Set to Hire Steelers OL Coach Adrian Klemm

    Dan Lanning continues to assemble his new staff in Eugene

    ken-wilson-nevada
    Play
    Football

    REPORT: Ken Wilson Hiring Two Ducks Analysts to Nevada Coaching Staff

    Two of Oregon's longest-tenured coaches are headed to Reno with Wilson

    Nebraska Football Helmet
    Play
    Football

    REPORT: Dan Lanning set to Hire Nebraska's Tony Tuioti as DL Coach

    The new Oregon coaching staff continues to take shape

    Additional reporters surfaced on Wednesday that a few members of the Ducks' 2021 staff, Defensive Analyst Kwame Agyeman and Graduate Offensive Analyst Nate Costa, will be joining new Nevada Head Coach Ken Wilson in Reno.

    REPORT: Oregon set to hire Tony Tuioti as defensive line coach

    Steelers Helmet
    Football

    REPORT: Oregon Set to Hire Steelers OL Coach Adrian Klemm

    14 seconds ago
    ken-wilson-nevada
    Football

    REPORT: Ken Wilson Hiring Two Ducks Analysts to Nevada Coaching Staff

    2 hours ago
    Nebraska Football Helmet
    Football

    REPORT: Dan Lanning set to Hire Nebraska's Tony Tuioti as DL Coach

    11 hours ago
    Dont'e Thornton Pac-12 Championship
    Football

    Oregon Releases Organizational Chart for Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

    20 hours ago
    Taylor Hosendove McNeese
    Basketball

    Oregon vs. Northwestern Cancelled Due to COVID

    22 hours ago
    Will Richardson Baylor
    Basketball

    Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon Middle of the Pack Heading Into Break

    23 hours ago
    BMAC 12-20-21
    Football

    WATCH: Bryan McClendon Gives Final Updates Ahead of Trip to San Antonio

    23 hours ago
    mykael-wright-vs-stanford
    Football

    Oregon Not Anticipating More Opt Outs Ahead of Alamo Bowl

    Dec 21, 2021