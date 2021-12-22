REPORT: Oregon Set to Hire Steelers OL Coach Adrian Klemm

Dan Lanning is closing in on another hire.

Wednesday has been a day flush with coaching news and it isn't slowing down.

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning is set to hire Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm for the same position at Oregon, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

In 2021 the Oregon offensive line was coached by Alex Mirabal, Mario Cristobal and Graduate Assistant Kirk Barron among others.

This year is Klemm's first leading the offensive line in Pittsburgh after spending the previous two seasons as the assistant offensive line coach. Prior to landing on Mike Tomlin's staff he worked with the offensive line at UCLA from 2012-2016 while also serving as associate head coach and run game coordinator.

Klemm was a four-year starter during his playing days at the University of Hawaii and also has experience as a recruiting coordinator from his earlier coaching days at SMU. Rittenberg's report states that Klemm is expected to finish the season with the Steelers, currently 7-6-1, before joining the Ducks in Eugene.

Oregon's offensive line is slated to lose at least two players in veterans George Moore and Malaesala Auamvae-Laulu. Center Alex Forsyth announced his plans to return to Oregon next season during this season.

Additional reporters surfaced on Wednesday that a few members of the Ducks' 2021 staff, Defensive Analyst Kwame Agyeman and Graduate Offensive Analyst Nate Costa, will be joining new Nevada Head Coach Ken Wilson in Reno.

REPORT: Oregon set to hire Tony Tuioti as defensive line coach

