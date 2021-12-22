REPORT: Dan Lanning set to Hire Nebraska's Tony Tuioti as DL Coach

Dan Lanning continues to fill out his new staff in Eugene.

The Oregon coaching staff has seen a lot of turnover since Mario Cristobal's departure to Miami, with a majority of coaches locking down new jobs in the time since.

Since being introduced as the new head coach, Dan Lanning has been moving swiftly making hires despite being in Athens coaching Georgia ahead of the Bulldogs' New Year's Eve matchup against Michigan.

It looks like another hire is on the way, as FootballScoop.com reported that Lanning is targeting Nebraska's Tony Tuioti as the next defensive line coach.

Joe Salave'a was the defensive line coach for the Ducks last season, as well as the associate head coach.

This news is also significant after there were rumors that Oregon could make a run at Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Line Coach Tosh Lupoi, who has deep ties along the West Coast and has a reputation as an elite recruiter.

In the time since the initial report, Yahoo! Sports Pete Thamel and 247's Erik Skopil are reporting that a deal is done.

Tuioti was on the staff at Nebraska for the past three seasons. Before landing in Lincoln he spent two seasons at Cal, coaching the outside linebackers in 2017 and the defensive line in 2018.

Tuioti also has experience as a director of player personnel at both Michigan and Hawaii, his alma mater. He'll also bring some NFL experience with him after spending two seasons with the Cleveland Browns as an assistant defensive line coach and quality control coach.

Lanning has made numerous reported that include Marshall Malchow as chief of staff for football, but among those that are official are Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham and Co-Defensive Coordinator Matt Powledge, who have already made it to Eugene.

