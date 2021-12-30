REPORT: Oregon to Hire Drew Mehringer as Tight Ends Coach

Mehringer was once the youngest play-caller in the Power Five and won Rivals' National Recruiter of the Year in 2019.

Oregon is set to hire Drew Mehringer as its new tight ends coach, according to a report from Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Mehringer takes over for Bobby Williams, who spent four years at Oregon as the both the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.

Mehringer comes from New Mexico, where he served as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for one season. While only 34 years old, he has worked as an offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and wide receivers coach during his career.

Prior to his stop in New Mexico, he worked alongside former Oregon Head Coach Willie Taggart at Florida Atlantic as its co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Mehringer's last Power Five stint was a three-year tenure at Texas as the Longhorns' passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach under Tom Herman. He coached multiple future NFL wide receivers in Austin, including Devin Duvernay, Collin Johnson, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

He worked at Rutgers for the 2016 season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, becoming the youngest Power Five play-caller at the time. He took that job after working once again with Tom Herman, this time serving as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Houston. The Cougars won the AAC championship in 2015 and also beat Florida State in the Peach Bowl to cap off a 13-1 season.

Mehringer's first position coach gig was at James Madison as its co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2014. He worked alongside current LSU Offensive Line Coach and Interim Head Coach Brad Davis, who was the other co-offensive coordinator, as well as current Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, who was the defensive coordinator.

His coaching career began with multiple student and graduate assistant jobs, including at his alma mater Rice as a student assistant from 2007-09, as well as Iowa State (2010-11) and Ohio State (2012-13) as a graduate assistant.

Prior to his coaching career, Mehringer was a quarterback at Rice, but his career was cut short due to an injury, causing him to shift into coaching. His mentor is Tom Herman, whom he worked with at Texas, Houston, Ohio State, Iowa State, and Rice.

Oregon will be Mehringer's first tight ends coach job, and he will inherit a talented group that was underutilized in 2021. Spencer Webb, Terrance Ferguson, Patrick Herbert, and Moliki Matavao are all expected to return in 2022.

