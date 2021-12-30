REPORT: Oregon to Hire Western Kentucky's Carlos Locklyn as New RBs Coach

Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    REPORT: Oregon Hiring Carlos Locklyn as New Running Backs Coach

    Locklyn worked with Dan Lanning at Memphis and Kenny Dillingham at Florida State.
    Oregon has reportedly hired Western Kentucky Running Backs Coach Carlos Locklyn to take over the same position, as first reported by Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports.

    Locklyn is expected to replace Jim Mastro, although it is uncertain where exactly Mastro will end up. 

    Locklyn, 44, spent the 2021 season as the running backs coach and run game coordinator at Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers boasted the top passing offense in the country with record-setting quarterback Bailey Zappe, so the run game was not utilized heavily, but they averaged 102.5 rushing yards per game in 14 games this season.

    Prior to his stint in Bowling Green, Locklyn spent a year in Tallahassee with Florida State as its director of high school relations, where he worked with new Oregon Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

    In 2019, Locklyn held the same position at Memphis — his third position at the school in three years after working his way up from a weight room assistant in 2017 and an offensive analyst in 2018. Locklyn worked on the same staff as Dan Lanning, who was the inside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at the time during the 2017 season at Memphis. 

    Memphis ranked fourth in the country in total offense during the 2018 season when Locklyn was an offensive analyst, averaging 523.1 yards per game and 279.9 rushing yards per game — also fourth in the country.

    Locklyn spent eight successful years coaching the high school ranks as an offensive coordinator in the Memphis area. He coached at Cordova High School (2015-16), Manassas (2012-14), Westwood (2010-11) and Trezevant (2009). Locklyn was even the defensive coordinator as well as the offensive coordinator at Westwood.

    The Montgomery, Ala., native was a standout running back at Chattanooga for three years, collecting 1,555 yards in his career. He graduated from Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice before signing with the New York Giants as a free agent. After an injury led to his release, he played in the Arena Football League.

    Oregon's running back room promises to be a strength of the team once again in 2022, with plenty of youth including Byron Cardwell, Seven McGee, Sean Dollars, and Trey Benson. Veterans Travis Dye and CJ Verdell are still mulling over their futures, but the return of one or both would certainly give the Ducks one of the top rushing attacks in the Pac-12.

