REPORT: Oregon to Hire Jordan Somerville as QB Analyst

    January 4, 2022
    REPORT: Oregon Set to Hire Jordan Somerville as Quarterback Analyst

    Somerville most recently served as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at New Mexico.
    Oregon has reportedly hired Jordan Somerville as a quarterbacks coach under Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham, according to a report from Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

    Somerville comes from New Mexico, where he spent the last two seasons as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator for the Lobos under Danny Gonzales. There, he worked with new Oregon Tight Ends Coach Drew Mehringer, who was the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator for the 2021 season.

    As the Lobos' running backs coach, he helped the team finish fourth in the Mountain West in rushing in 2020, with leading rusher Bobby Cole amounting 548 yards and six touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry.

    As their recruiting coordinator, Somerville has helped maintain the Lobos' success on the recruiting trail. According to his New Mexico bio, the Lobos were one of only six FBS teams to improve its national recruiting ranking in each of the past four years, following the 2021 cycle.

    Somerville, 25, has earned his first Power Five post-graduate position, as he was a graduate assistant at Arizona State in 2019 and was a student assistant for the Sun Devils for the previous two years. 

    Most of the offensive analysts on the 2021 Oregon staff have moved on, including Nate Costa, who was hired by Ken Wilson to be Nevada's quarterbacks coach, and David Gilbertson, who took the same role under Joe Moorhead at Akron.

    Dan Lanning has assembled a coaching staff with a clear emphasis on recruiting prowess and youth, and Somerville checks both of those boxes and will be a solid addition to the recruiting staff.

