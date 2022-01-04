Oregon Officially Announces Hire of Junior Adams

Oregon has officially announced the hire of Junior Adams as its next wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator.

Adams takes over for Bryan McClendon, who will reportedly serve the same role at Miami, according to the Miami Herald. Adams spent the past three seasons as the wide receivers coach at Washington and has coached receivers at Eastern Washington, Boise State, and Western Kentucky. He also was WKU's offensive coordinator during his stint there.

READ MORE: Oregon to Hire Junior Adams as New Wide Receivers Coach

"Junior Adams is a great addition to this coaching staff," Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning said in a press release. "He has tremendous experience on the West Coast both as a player and a coach, as well as knowledge and familiarity working in the Pac-12 Conference. Coach Adams is a terrific teacher and mentor of young men, and I am excited for our student-athletes to get the opportunity to learn from him.

"He has a track record of developing NFL talent at the wide receiver position, and I am looking forward to seeing him develop some more playmakers here at Oregon. His experience as a play caller will be extremely beneficial to our staff as we work to install our offensive system here at Oregon. I am thrilled to welcome Junior and his family to Eugene."

"I want to thank Coach Lanning for giving me this opportunity to be a part of this terrific staff he is putting together at the University of Oregon," Adams said on Monday. "I am really looking forward to getting to Eugene and meeting and working with the elite student-athletes we already have on campus, as well as finding and developing the next great generation of Oregon Ducks. I have seen firsthand just how impactful the Oregon brand can be on a national level, and I cannot wait to be a part of it. Go Ducks!"

Adams has developed talented receivers such as Cooper Kupp, Aaron Fuller, Cedrick Wilson Jr., and Thomas Sperbeck. Now, he inherits an Oregon wide receiver group full of young talent like Dont'e Thornton, Troy Franklin, Isaiah Brevard, and Kris Hutson.

You may also like:

Oregon QB Robby Ashford Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE