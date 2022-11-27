Skip to main content

REPORTS: Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham Expected to Become Next Arizona State Head Coach

It appears the Ducks will have to replace their offensive coordinator for the second offseason in a row.

Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is expected to become the next head coach at Arizona State, as first reported by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger as well as ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The reports of Dillingham's pending departure flooded social media less than an hour after the Ducks suffered a heartbreaking collapse to Oregon State in Corvallis in which they were outscored 21-3 in the fourth quarter.

Rumors recently surfaced connecting Dillingham to the ASU vacancy as he is an alumnus of the school, a native of Arizona, and a former offensive assistant under Todd Graham. Dillingham began his coaching career at Chaparral High School in the Scottsdale area.

This will be Dillingham's fifth different school in six years and his first head coaching job at the Division I level. If the deal is finalized, Dillingham will be the youngest head coach in the FBS at 32 years old. He replaces Herm Edwards, who was fired on Sept. 18 and temporarily replaced by running backs coach Shaun Aguano.

READ MORE: Jurrion Dickey Talks Oregon, Plans for Signing

Kenny Dillingham on the field during pregame warmups against the Oregon State Beavers.

Kenny Dillingham on the field during pregame warmups against the Oregon State Beavers.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Noah Whittington Utah
Play
Football

Get Your Tickets for Oregon's Nov. 26 Game vs. Oregon State

The Ducks and Beavers meet in Corvallis for a rivalry showdown.

Ducks Digest
Jurrion Dickey Menlo Atherton
Play
Recruiting

Jurrion Dickey Talks Oregon, Plans for Signing

The latest with one of the top commits in Oregon's 2023 class.

Ducks Digest
Gernorris Wilson Flex
Recruiting

Gernorris Wilson Breaks Down Oregon Commitment

The Florida standout is headed across the country to play his college football.

Ducks Digest

This comes one year after Joe Moorhead departed from the program to become the Akron head coach. Oregon will look to find its sixth different offensive coordinator in eight years.

The Ducks enjoyed a revamped offense in the first regular season under Dillingham, who was recently named a finalist for the Broyles Award. Oregon averaged nearly 40 points per contest, including eight straight games scoring north of 40 points for the first time since Marcus Mariota's 2014 Heisman season. Oregon has since suffered two losses in its last three games to its bitter rivals.

Dillingham helped Bo Nix produce his best year in college in his second stint with the quarterback, who scored 41 total touchdowns and racked up nearly 3,900 total yards of offense. Nix was widely considered to be in the running for the Heisman Trophy prior to the Ducks' recent troubles.

Kenny Dillingham talks with Ty Thompson on the field during pregame warmups against the Oregon State Beavers.

Kenny Dillingham talks with Ty Thompson on the field during pregame warmups against the Oregon State Beavers.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Noah Whittington Utah
Football

Get Your Tickets for Oregon's Nov. 26 Game vs. Oregon State

By Max Torres
Jurrion Dickey Menlo Atherton
Recruiting

Jurrion Dickey Talks Oregon, Plans for Signing

By Max Torres
Gernorris Wilson Flex
Recruiting

Gernorris Wilson Breaks Down Oregon Commitment

By Max Torres
Oregon Duck Utah Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon Lands Commitment From 2024 WR Tyseer Denmark

By Max Torres
Johnny Bowens Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Class Impact: Ducks Land Johnny Bowens

By Max Torres
Johnny Bowens Commitment Promo
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Johnny Bowens Commits to Oregon

By Max Torres
Ryan Walk Oregon State Uniforms
Football

LOOK: Oregon Unveils Uniform Combination for Oregon State

By Josh Parker
Gernrorris Wilson Staff
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Gernorris Wilson Commits to Oregon

By Max Torres