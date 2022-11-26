Jurrion Dickey Talks Oregon, Plans for Signing

We're less than a month away from the early signing period and Ducks Digest continues to check in with recruits in Oregon's 2023 class.

Earlier this week we were in the Bay Area to see All-American wide receiver Jurrion Dickey.

Dickey transferred from Valley Christian to Menlo Atherton and was able to rack up 500 yards and seven touchdowns on 20 catches after an injury cut his season short.

"The season went well," he said. "I only played four games because I ended up getting a torn meniscus within the first game of the season on a kickoff return--so I sat out the rest of the season."

The Bay Area standout took a trip up to Eugene for the Stanford game in September. He likes what he's seeing from his future school and thinks things can get even better.

"The Ducks are doing good this season. I feel like we're in a building platform right now. Next year we're gonna be better than we were this year."

A big reason for Oregon's success, particularly through the air, has been the emergence of Troy Franklin, another All-American wideout from the Bay Area who also attended Menlo Atherton.

"Me and Troy we grew up together. Our relationship has always been cool," he said. "When I go up to Eugene I always kick it with Troy and them. It's always good vibes. He's doing really good up there."

Since committing to Dan Lanning and Oregon in May, he's been able to connect with multiple members of the 2023 class.

"Who I've been building that relationship with is Tyler Turner, Dante Dowdell, Ashton Cozart--that's my guy, and Dante (Moore)."

The Ducks added two big commitments this week in Converse (Tex.) defensive lineman Johnny Bowens and Lakeland (Fla.) offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson, who join the Pac-12's top recruiting class this cycle.

"I feel like we got something special coming in." Dickey said of Oregon's 2023 haul. "We all got bits and parts that could come together and actually make good attributes come together. I think we'll do good."

On the recruiting front, he received a new handful of offers over the summer and big-name schools aren't giving up in their pursuit.

"Who I'm hearing from the most right now is Penn State, Texas A&M and Tennessee."

Offers from the Aggies as well as Georgia and Tennessee all came after Dickey eared five-star status.

"It kind of settles down who knows between the real and the fake," he commented on the timing. "You get to see if people actually believed in your talent before rather than just waiting for hype."

Relationships are a big part of recruiting and those are strong with the Ducks coaching staff.

"That's why I like Junior Adams a lot because I've always been rocking with Junior Adams and he's always been rocking with me," he said. "U-Dub he's been rocking with me. Soon as he came here, rocking with me. We close, like he's my right hand."

With some other schools still giving chase Dickey spoke on his Oregon commitment.

"Right now I would say I'm at 100% with Oregon. I have complete faith in Oregon," he said. "I have complete faith in everything. It would be super, super hard for someone to change my mindset of flipping to another school."

With the early signing period less than a month away, Dickey is still establishing his timeline.

"It will be later. I'm still in the process of deciding what I'm gonna actually do," he said on his plans for signing his national letter of intent.

It looks like it could be more a February timeframe for the wide receiver, who said the Ducks aren't pushing him to put pen to paper early.

As football season winds down, Dickey is recovering from injury and plans to play basketball at Menlo Atherton. However, he isn't ruling out the idea of enrolling early entirely.

"If anything probably spring. I'm going like 50-50 if I wanna do it in spring or not."

Dickey plans to return to Eugene for a visit that falls outside of the upcoming dead period between December and January.

"Probably January. Something like that," he said of when he'll get back out to Oregon. "Whenever it's allowed because I don't really know the rules. Whenever it's allowed I'll probably go back up there."

He plans on using the basketball season to ease back into the explosive movements that come with being a big-play wide receiver.

"I'm getting better," Dickey said as he recovers from a knee injury. "My leg goes past 90 degrees now. I can walk fine, I can jog a little bit so, recovery's going good."

