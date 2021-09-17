ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

How will the Ducks fair as they return home to Autzen in week 3?

Max Torres (@mtorressports)

Given how banged up the team is, the timing of this matchup seems ideal. You welcome in an FCS squad for a payout game and ideally get to rest some of your starters. With that, we hope to see some backups and younger players get some valuable reps, particularly at quarterback, before conference play begins next week.

Stony Brook is 1-1, with a loss to New Hampshire and a blowout win over Colgate. You don't need to do hours of research to know that the Seawolves don't come close to stacking up with the Ducks on paper.

Oregon should, and really needs to dominate this game, and after seeing how well they played against Ohio State despite numerous injuries, I expect them to win big.

Prediction: Oregon 55 Stony Brook 13

Dylan Reubenking (@drksportsnews)

The way that the Ducks played against Ohio State last weekend without two of their best players on defense, I have confidence that they can run the table in the regular season, especially when everyone is healthy. Stony Brook is the easiest game on the schedule, and I doubt that the Ducks will have any issue with this game.

The only concern, if you can call it that, is that the Oregon run defense will have to be great once again. The Seawolves run the ball a lot (80 rushes versus 54 passes through two games) and were very effective against Colgate, rushing for 271 yards on almost six yards per carry.

Oregon's offense will have to take care of the football once again, as the Seawolves have forced five turnovers in the first two games. The Ducks have turned the ball over only once this season.

I expect the Oregon starters to be taken out early in the second half, and the Ducks will roll right into Pac-12 play with a perfect 3-0 record.

Prediction: Oregon 63 Stony Brook 10

Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen)

After defeating Ohio State last weekend, the No. 4 Ducks receive a tune-up game hosting Stony Brook at Autzen Stadium. If any Ducks starters play in the second half, it’s borderline inexcusable. This is the easiest game on the schedule for Oregon.

Look for Oregon to blow out Stony Brook with all the storylines coming out of Saturday revolving around the freshmen, most notably which quarterback won the backup job behind Anthony Brown.

This matchup cannot come at a better time with many Oregon players banged up. The real victory will be if Oregon can avoid any more injuries heading into conference play next weekend.

Prediction: Oregon 45 Stony Brook 10

John Rustik (@j_rustik)

Oregon is coming off of their biggest win in recent history, but they won’t let that slow them down when the Seawolves come to Eugene. This might be a game to see some of the younger players like Seven McGee, Byron Cardwell or Ty Thompson play in the second half.

The Ducks will be energized from the crowd who is still excited after last weekend’s upset. I expect Oregon to absolutely dominate this game from start to finish.



Prediction: Oregon 52 Stony Brook 13

Nick Battey (@nickbat22)

Coming off of the amazing win vs Ohio State, playing Stony Brook will be a chance for the Ducks to get their feet back and reset going into Pac-12 play. Of course, you never want to take an opponent for granted (see: Washington vs. Montana), but the Ducks should have no trouble playing younger guys especially at quarterback and running back in the second half of this game.

With all of the injuries, it will be interesting to see who suits up for this game. With no Justin Flowe, Dru Mathis, and Keith Brown banged up, along with potentially resting Noah Sewell at points in this one, the linebackers could look a lot different.

It’s hard to see Kayvon Thibodeaux playing in this game, and I’m sure the Ducks would like to limit CJ Verdell’s reps after how much he was used vs. Ohio State. In the end, this is a get-healthy game for the Ducks and I feel like it will be a fun game to see some freshmen showcase what they can do.

Prediction: Oregon 55 Stony Brook 10

More from Ducks Digest

LOOK: Oregon releases week 3 uniform combination for Stony Brook

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE