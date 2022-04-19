The Ducks headed back indoors to the Moshofsky Center on a soggy Tuesday morning.

The Ducks got after it on the practice field for their 12th of 15 spring practices. Here's what we were able to pick up in our 15 minute-period.

Personnel/Injury Notes

The following players were limited or absent from Tuesday's practice.

- LB Noah Sewell (Absent)

Sewell was feeling under the weather according to Head Coach Dan Lanning

- DB Bryan Addison (Absent)

Addison was also absent from practice. Lanning added that he's under the weather and is also "dinged up."

- CB Christian Gonzalez (Wearing pads, trainers)

Gonzalez was wearing flat shoes and wasn't moving all that well but had no sign of a brace. He wasn't on the field for 11-on-11 but was doing mobility work with other limited players.

- CB Dontae Manning (Wearing pads, trainers, still sporting heavy brace)

Manning was moving a little bit better through stretches and warmups but still had the brace on his left leg. He was wearing pads and a helmet.

- DL Popo Aumavae (No pads, no sling)

- DL Brandon Dorlus (No pads)

- DL Keyon Ware-Hudson (No pads)

- S Daymon David (No pads, trainers)

- OL Michael Wooten

- OL Bailey Jaramillo

- TE Cam McCormick

- DL Kristian Williams (Absent)

- OL Bram Walden (Not with group doing mobility work)

Notes and Observations from 11-on-11

First Offensive Unit

Oregon Quarterback Ty Thompson Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

QB - Ty Thompson

RB - Byron Cardwell

WR - Seven McGee

WR - Troy Franklin

WR - Chase Cota

TE - Moliki Matavao

LT - TJ Bass

LG - Ryan Walk

C - Alex Forsyth

RG - Steven Jones

RT - Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Second Offensive Unit

QB - Jay Butterfield

RB - Noah Whittington

WR - Isaah Crocker

WR - Kris Hutson

WR - Dont'e Thornton

TE - Terrance Ferguson

LT - Dawson Jaramillo

LG - Kanen Rossi

C - Jackson Powers-Johnson

RG - Marcus Harper II

RT - Faaope Laloulu

The Ducks opened up practice with stretching before a slew of drills and an 11-on-11 "fastball" period. Special teams was once again a focus, with one group returning punts and another returning kickoffs. The running backs and linebackers were off to the side in a "circle chase" drill, where the backs caught the ball out of the backfield and went one-on-one against a linebacker who started the rep face down on the turf.

Ty Thompson was the quarterback for the first 11-on-11 drive, with Jay Butterfield and Bo Nix following. There was plenty of over-the-middle passing action on the first drive. Thompson missed high on a throw over the middle, while Butterfield also missed high on a throw over the middle that would have been a big gain.

One of the biggest updates from Tuesday's practice is that linebacker Justin Flowe, who's been limited for all of spring practice since he suffered a season-ending injury against Fresno State, participated in 11-on-11 with the second defensive group. He was in full pads, but was sporting trainers.

Oregon Quarterback Jay Butterfield Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Isaiah Brevard and Justius Lowe picked up solid yards after the catch on the third drive.

During "circle chase" drills, the running backs looked rather elusive against the linebackers, especially redshirt freshman Aaron Smith, who made multiple defenders miss on pass-catching drills. Noah Whittington fumbled and dropped another pass, leading to Dan Lanning telling him "eyes up." Whittington responded by running through linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, with an audible pop as the two collided.

Oregon RB Noah Whittington and LB Jeffrey Bassa Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Whittington, Sean Dollars, Byron Cardwell, Aaron Smith and Darren Barkins were fielding kicks, while Seven McGee, Chase Cota, Kris Hutson, and Josh Delgado returned punts.

Related: Photo gallery from Oregon's 12th spring practice

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE