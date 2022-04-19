Oregon Spring Football Practice Report: Tuesday April 19, 2022
The Ducks got after it on the practice field for their 12th of 15 spring practices. Here's what we were able to pick up in our 15 minute-period.
Personnel/Injury Notes
The following players were limited or absent from Tuesday's practice.
- LB Noah Sewell (Absent)
Sewell was feeling under the weather according to Head Coach Dan Lanning
- DB Bryan Addison (Absent)
Addison was also absent from practice. Lanning added that he's under the weather and is also "dinged up."
- CB Christian Gonzalez (Wearing pads, trainers)
Gonzalez was wearing flat shoes and wasn't moving all that well but had no sign of a brace. He wasn't on the field for 11-on-11 but was doing mobility work with other limited players.
- CB Dontae Manning (Wearing pads, trainers, still sporting heavy brace)
Manning was moving a little bit better through stretches and warmups but still had the brace on his left leg. He was wearing pads and a helmet.
- DL Popo Aumavae (No pads, no sling)
- DL Brandon Dorlus (No pads)
- DL Keyon Ware-Hudson (No pads)
- S Daymon David (No pads, trainers)
- OL Michael Wooten
- OL Bailey Jaramillo
- TE Cam McCormick
- DL Kristian Williams (Absent)
- OL Bram Walden (Not with group doing mobility work)
Notes and Observations from 11-on-11
First Offensive Unit
Oregon Quarterback Ty Thompson
QB - Ty Thompson
RB - Byron Cardwell
WR - Seven McGee
WR - Troy Franklin
WR - Chase Cota
TE - Moliki Matavao
LT - TJ Bass
LG - Ryan Walk
C - Alex Forsyth
RG - Steven Jones
RT - Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
Second Offensive Unit
QB - Jay Butterfield
RB - Noah Whittington
WR - Isaah Crocker
WR - Kris Hutson
WR - Dont'e Thornton
TE - Terrance Ferguson
LT - Dawson Jaramillo
LG - Kanen Rossi
C - Jackson Powers-Johnson
RG - Marcus Harper II
RT - Faaope Laloulu
The Ducks opened up practice with stretching before a slew of drills and an 11-on-11 "fastball" period. Special teams was once again a focus, with one group returning punts and another returning kickoffs. The running backs and linebackers were off to the side in a "circle chase" drill, where the backs caught the ball out of the backfield and went one-on-one against a linebacker who started the rep face down on the turf.
Ty Thompson was the quarterback for the first 11-on-11 drive, with Jay Butterfield and Bo Nix following. There was plenty of over-the-middle passing action on the first drive. Thompson missed high on a throw over the middle, while Butterfield also missed high on a throw over the middle that would have been a big gain.
One of the biggest updates from Tuesday's practice is that linebacker Justin Flowe, who's been limited for all of spring practice since he suffered a season-ending injury against Fresno State, participated in 11-on-11 with the second defensive group. He was in full pads, but was sporting trainers.
Oregon Quarterback Jay Butterfield
Isaiah Brevard and Justius Lowe picked up solid yards after the catch on the third drive.
During "circle chase" drills, the running backs looked rather elusive against the linebackers, especially redshirt freshman Aaron Smith, who made multiple defenders miss on pass-catching drills. Noah Whittington fumbled and dropped another pass, leading to Dan Lanning telling him "eyes up." Whittington responded by running through linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, with an audible pop as the two collided.
Oregon RB Noah Whittington and LB Jeffrey Bassa
Whittington, Sean Dollars, Byron Cardwell, Aaron Smith and Darren Barkins were fielding kicks, while Seven McGee, Chase Cota, Kris Hutson, and Josh Delgado returned punts.
Related: Photo gallery from Oregon's 12th spring practice
