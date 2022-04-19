Skip to main content

Oregon Spring Football Practice Report: Tuesday April 19, 2022

The Ducks headed back indoors to the Moshofsky Center on a soggy Tuesday morning.

The Ducks got after it on the practice field for their 12th of 15 spring practices. Here's what we were able to pick up in our 15 minute-period.

Personnel/Injury Notes

The following players were limited or absent from Tuesday's practice.

- LB Noah Sewell (Absent)

Sewell was feeling under the weather according to Head Coach Dan Lanning

- DB Bryan Addison (Absent)

Addison was also absent from practice. Lanning added that he's under the weather and is also "dinged up."

- CB Christian Gonzalez (Wearing pads, trainers)

Gonzalez was wearing flat shoes and wasn't moving all that well but had no sign of a brace. He wasn't on the field for 11-on-11 but was doing mobility work with other limited players.

- CB Dontae Manning (Wearing pads, trainers, still sporting heavy brace)

Manning was moving a little bit better through stretches and warmups but still had the brace on his left leg. He was wearing pads and a helmet.

- DL Popo Aumavae (No pads, no sling)

- DL Brandon Dorlus (No pads)

- DL Keyon Ware-Hudson (No pads)

- S Daymon David (No pads, trainers) 

- OL Michael Wooten

- OL Bailey Jaramillo

- TE Cam McCormick

- DL Kristian Williams (Absent)

- OL Bram Walden (Not with group doing mobility work)

Notes and Observations from 11-on-11

First Offensive Unit

Oregon Quarterback Ty Thompson

Ty Thompson Oregon Spring 12 #2

QB - Ty Thompson

RB - Byron Cardwell

WR - Seven McGee

WR - Troy Franklin

WR - Chase Cota

TE - Moliki Matavao

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Bo Nix Oregon Spring 6 #2
Play
Football

Photo Gallery: Oregon Spring Football Practice No. 12

Some of the best photos from Tuesday's practice inside the Moshofsky Center

Ducks Digest
Kyngston Oregon Visit 1
Play
Recruiting

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Recaps Oregon Visit

The Ducks left a strong impression on one Southern California's finest

Member Exclusive
Keeshawn Barthelemy
Play
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Keeshawn Barthelemy Commits to Oregon

The Ducks just picked up a significant piece for their back court in 2022

Ducks Digest

LT - TJ Bass

LG - Ryan Walk

C - Alex Forsyth

RG - Steven Jones

RT - Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Second Offensive Unit

QB - Jay Butterfield

RB - Noah Whittington

WR - Isaah Crocker

WR - Kris Hutson

WR - Dont'e Thornton

TE - Terrance Ferguson

LT - Dawson Jaramillo

LG - Kanen Rossi

C - Jackson Powers-Johnson

RG - Marcus Harper II

RT - Faaope Laloulu

The Ducks opened up practice with stretching before a slew of drills and an 11-on-11 "fastball" period. Special teams was once again a focus, with one group returning punts and another returning kickoffs. The running backs and linebackers were off to the side in a "circle chase" drill, where the backs caught the ball out of the backfield and went one-on-one against a linebacker who started the rep face down on the turf.

Ty Thompson was the quarterback for the first 11-on-11 drive, with Jay Butterfield and Bo Nix following. There was plenty of over-the-middle passing action on the first drive. Thompson missed high on a throw over the middle, while Butterfield also missed high on a throw over the middle that would have been a big gain.

One of the biggest updates from Tuesday's practice is that linebacker Justin Flowe, who's been limited for all of spring practice since he suffered a season-ending injury against Fresno State, participated in 11-on-11 with the second defensive group. He was in full pads, but was sporting trainers. 

Oregon Quarterback Jay Butterfield

Jay Butterfield Oregon Spring 12

Isaiah Brevard and Justius Lowe picked up solid yards after the catch on the third drive.

During "circle chase" drills, the running backs looked rather elusive against the linebackers, especially redshirt freshman Aaron Smith, who made multiple defenders miss on pass-catching drills. Noah Whittington fumbled and dropped another pass, leading to Dan Lanning telling him "eyes up." Whittington responded by running through linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, with an audible pop as the two collided.

Oregon RB Noah Whittington and LB Jeffrey Bassa

Noah Whittington Jeffrey Bassa Oregon Spring 12

Whittington, Sean Dollars, Byron CardwellAaron Smith and Darren Barkins were fielding kicks, while Seven McGee, Chase Cota, Kris Hutson, and Josh Delgado returned punts.

Related: Photo gallery from Oregon's 12th spring practice

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Bo Nix Oregon Spring 6 #2
Football

Photo Gallery: Oregon Spring Football Practice No. 12

By Max Torres40 minutes ago
Kyngston Oregon Visit 1
Recruiting

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Recaps Oregon Visit

By Max Torres18 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Keeshawn Barthelemy
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Keeshawn Barthelemy Commits to Oregon

By Max Torres22 hours ago
Dante Dowdell Picayune
Recruiting

Oregon RB Target Dante Dowdell Sets Decision Date

By Max Torres23 hours ago
isaac-johnson
Basketball

Former Oregon Center Isaac Johnson Announces Transfer Destination

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 18, 2022
oregon-ducks-yellow-helmet
Recruiting

REPORT: Oregon DL Jonah Miller Enters Transfer Portal

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 18, 2022
Leroy Bryant
Recruiting

CB Leroy Bryant Talks Oregon Visit, Receiving Offer From Ducks

By Max TorresApr 17, 2022
Dan Lanning Spring Practice Whistle
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Reacts to Oregon's Second Spring Scrimmage

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 17, 2022